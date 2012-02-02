* 10-year yield down 2 bps at 8.12 pct
* Yield could fall below 8 pct if OMOs continue - traders
* RBI to buy up to 100 billion rupees of debt on Friday
(Updates to mid-morning)
MUMBAI, Feb 2 Indian federal bond yields
fell on Thursday as the choice of securities for the central
bank's up to 100 billion rupee ($2.04 billion) buying programme
on Friday buoyed traders.
The securities -- 8.24 percent 2018 bonds, 8.20 percent 2022
bonds, 9.15 percent 2024 bonds and 8.28 percent 2032 bonds --
are actively traded and should be fully accepted, traders said.
The Reserve Bank of India is set to buy the bonds as part of
its open market operations to help ease tight liquidity
condition.
At 11:02 a.m. (0532 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield
was at 8.12 percent, down 2 basis points from its
previous close, after touching 8.10 percent -- matching the
nine-month low hit on Wednesday, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
"Continued RBI's open market operations would keep the
yields subdued," said Nagaraj Kulkarni, senior rates strategist,
Standard Chartered Bank in Mumbai.
The RBI has bought about 719 billion rupees of bonds via
open market operations since late November in a bid to offset
the supply glut created by the government's massive borrowing
plan for 2011/12.
It has also released about 320 billion rupees of liquidity
into the banking system by cutting the cash reserve ratio, the
proportion of deposits that banks keep with the RBI.
"Right now the market is waiting to see if the RBI would do
open market operations every week," a trader with a foreign bank
said. "If it does, the 10-year yield could slip below 8
percent."
The one-year swap rate was down 2 basis
points at 8.09 percent, while the benchmark five-year swap rate
fell 4 basis points to 7.26 percent.
($1=49.1 rupees)
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)