* Barclays: no mismatch between demand and supply for bonds * RBI to buy up to 100 billion rupees of debt on Friday * 10-year yield down for fourth straight session (Adds quotes, details, updates to close) By Shamik Paul MUMBAI, Feb 2 Indian federal bond yields ended down but off the day's lows on Thursday, after falling 13 basis points in the previous session, with traders exercising caution ahead of a 130 billion rupee ($2.6 billion) government debt sale on Friday. The 10-year benchmark bond yield closed at 8.13 percent, down 1 basis point from its previous close. Earlier in the session it touched 8.10 percent -- matching the nine-month low hit on Wednesday, according to Thomson Reuters data. The choice of securities for the Reserve Bank of India's up to 100 billion bond buy programme on Friday, buoyed sentiments in early trade, pushing yields to the day's low, dealers said. The RBI will buy the 8.24 percent 2018 bonds, 8.20 percent 2022 bonds, 9.15 percent 2024 bonds and 8.28 percent 2032 bonds on Friday. "The RBI will need to buy bonds to inject liquidity. That will support the bonds," said Kumar Rachapudi, fixed-income strategist at Barclays Capital in Singapore. The RBI has bought about 719 billion rupees of bonds via open market operations since late November in a bid to offset the supply glut created by the government's massive borrowing plan for 2011/12. It released about 320 billion rupees of liquidity into the banking system by cutting the cash reserve ratio, the proportion of deposits that banks keep with the RBI. "There is no mismatch between demand and supply now, and for this calendar, there is a low probability of increase in supply," Rachapudi said. India's fiscal deficit during April to December was 3.81 trillion rupees, or 92.3 percent of the full-year target. The budget for the next fiscal year beginning in April would be closely watched for steps towards fiscal consolidation, including raising revenue and subsidy containment, economist Rohini Malkani at Citi said in a recent note. Traders in the bond market are closely watching the RBI for hints on when it will begin cutting interest rates. "Inflation is a worry, which is why the central bank will go in slower steps in cutting interest rates," Barclays' Rachapudi said. "But at the same time one should be mindful of the growth dynamics, which are starting to concern policy makers." The one-year swap rate ended down 4 basis points at 8.07 percent, while the benchmark five-year swap rate fell 3 basis points to 7.27 percent. ($1=49.2 rupees) (Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)