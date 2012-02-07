* Market skeptical on OMO to help liquidity - traders * Advance estimate of FY12 growth due at 0530 GMT (Updates to mid-morning, adds detail) MUMBAI, Feb 7 Indian federal bond yields were little changed on Tuesday, with many traders on the sidelines watching whether the central bank would buy bonds to ease tight liquidity. After market hours on Monday, the Reserve Bank of India said the federal government would raise 120 billion rupees ($2.45 billion) through sale of bonds on Feb. 10. The RBI usually announces on Tuesdays its plans to buy bonds through open market operations (OMOs) to help make room before the debt sale. "The market is a bit skeptical about the possibility of an open market operation announcement today because liquidity conditions have improved in the system," said Harish Agarwal, a dealer with First Rand Bank in Mumbai. At 10:25 a.m. (0455 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.17 percent, little changed from Monday's close of 8.18 percent. Traders expect yields to move in a band of 8.15 percent to 8.20 percent. Repo borrowings by banks on Monday dropped below 1 trillion rupees for the first time in a month. The RBI has bought bonds worth 807.2 billion rupees since late November, while a reduction in the cash reserve ratio in January released 320 billion rupees. On Monday, banks borrowed 987.6 billion rupees from the RBI's repo auction under the liquidity adjustment facility, compared with 1.13 trillion rupees on Friday. Anindya Das Gupta, director and head of treasury at Barclays Bank, said yields would jump to 8.25 percent if OMO is not announced later in the day, while an OMO will comfort the market and pull down yields to 8.10 percent. Traders said the government's release of growth estimate for the current fiscal year ending March, expected around 11 a.m. (0530 GMT), would also provide direction. Many policymakers expect the economy to grow between 7 percent and 7.5 percent, slower than 8.4 percent in the last fiscal year. Total volume on the RBI's electronic trading platform was 25.55 billion rupees, sharply lower than the daily average of 40 billion rupees in the first two hours of trade. The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate were both up 1 basis point, at 7.30 percent and 8.06 percent, respectively. ($1 = 48.9 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)