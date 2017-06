(Updates to mid-afternoon) MUMBAI, Feb 7 Indian government bond yields were unchanged in afternoon trade on Tuesday, with traders waiting to see if the central bank will conduct an open market operation to buy bonds this week. * At 2:30 p.m. (0900 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was steady at 8.18 percent, after moving in a 8.17 to 8.20 band. * The RBI usually announces on Tuesdays its plans to buy bonds through open market operations (OMOs) to help make room before the debt sale. * New Delhi plans to raise 120 billion rupees ($2.45 billion) through the sale of bonds on Feb. 10. ($1 = 49 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)