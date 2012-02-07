* Lack of RBI bond buys could push 10-yr yield to 8.25 pct * Easing cash deficit casts doubt on OMO need * January inflation data due next week eyed for cues (Updates to close) By Shamik Paul MUMBAI, Feb 7 Indian federal bond yields ended barely changed on Tuesday as continuing suspense on whether the central bank would buy debt this week dissuaded traders from building large positions. The 10-year benchmark bond yield closed at 8.19 percent, 1 basis point higher than Monday's close , after moving in a 8.17 percent to 8.20 percent band. The Reserve Bank of India usually announces after market hours on Tuesdays its plans to buy bonds through open market operations (OMOs), to help make room for weekly debt sales. On Friday, New Delhi will sell 120 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) of bonds through a scheduled auction. "For this week, OMOs remain the primary concern," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed-income strategist at A.K. Capital. Traders are divided on whether the RBI would conduct an OMO this week following some easing in tight cash conditions in the banking system. Banks borrowed 911.30 billion rupees from the RBI's repo window on Tuesday, lower than Monday's 987.60 billion rupees. Dealers, who expect a debt purchase announcement later in the day, said the RBI was likely to make offers to buy liquid papers, including the current benchmark, to ensure a good response. "If no OMO is announced, it might push the benchmark yield to 8.25 percent level," Satapathy said. India's December factory output data is due on Friday, and headline inflation data for January will be released on Feb. 14. The inflation print will provide directional cues for the market, traders said. Total trading volume was 122.80 billion rupees, higher than the daily average of 90 billion to 100 billion rupees, data from the Clearing Corporation of India showed. The one-year swap rate and the benchmark five-year swap rate both closed 4 basis points higher at 8.09 percent and 7.33 percent, respectively. ($1 = 49.2 rupees) (Editing by Malini Menon)