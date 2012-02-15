* OMO announcement amid tight cash cheers - traders
* Clarity on 120 bln rupees of divestment awaited - STCI
* 10-yr seen trading in 8.10-8.25 pct range till March -
traders
MUMBAI, Feb 15 Indian federal bond yields
eased marginally on Wednesday as cheer over the central bank's
plan to buy bonds was weighed down on concerns over how the
government will rein in its bulging fiscal deficit.
At 10:30 a.m. (0500 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield
was at 8.17 percent, only a basis point lower
than Tuesday's closing of 8.18 percent.
Post trading hours on Tuesday, the central bank said it
would buy up to 100 billion rupees ($2.02 billion) of 8.07
percent 2017, 9.15 percent 2024, 8.28 percent 2027 and 8.97
percent 2030 bonds on Friday.
"OMO this time around is more of a routine affair," said
Pradeep Madhav, managing director at STCI Primary Dealer,
indicating the market is now expecting OMOs once in every two
weeks.
"The issue weighing on the mind of the market is that there
have been talks of disinvestment of 120 billion rupees in this
fiscal year and if that does not happen, whether there will be
additional borrowing which will have to be factored in," Madhav
said.
A panel of ministers will discuss share sale in state-run
explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp. (ONGC) on
Wednesday, India's Oil Minister S. Jaipal Reddy said on Tuesday.
The government is planning to raise about 120 billion rupees
via a 5 percent stake sale in ONGC. It has raised only a
fraction of the 400 billion rupees initially planned through
share sales in state-run units in the current fiscal year that
ends in March.
New Delhi has already raised its borrowing target twice in
the current financial year, taking the total to 5.10 trillion
rupees, to help bridge the country's yawning fiscal gap.
India's fiscal position has been deteriorating as economic
growth slows, while high inflation is also posing a challenge.
Fiscal deficit for the current financial year is likely to
come in around a percentage point higher than the government's
estimate of 4.6 percent, according to various estimates.
Traders pegged a higher possibility of RBI cutting policy
interest rates at its Mar. 15 policy review after the January
inflation rate based on the wholesale price index,
rose 6.55 percent from a year earlier, its slowest rise since
November 2009.
The liquidity deficit grew as repo borrowings rose to 1.70
trillion rupees ($34.4 billion) on Tuesday, highest since Dec.
23.
Traders expect the benchmark bond to trade in 8.10 percent
to 8.25 percent range until March unless there is a rate cut.
Trading will be shut on Thursday as Maharashtra state has
declared a bank holiday on account of local elections.
Trades in government bonds on Wednesday will be settled on
Friday.
Total volume on the RBI's electronic trading platform was
53.45 billion rupees, higher than the daily average of 40
billion rupees in the first two hours of trade.
The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.26
percent from Tuesday's close of 7.24 percent, while the one-year
rate was at 8.04 percent from 8.03 percent.
($1= 49.4 rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)