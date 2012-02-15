* OMO announcement amid tight cash cheers - traders

* Clarity on 120 bln rupees of divestment awaited - STCI

* 10-yr seen trading in 8.10-8.25 pct range till March - traders (Updates to mid-morning)

MUMBAI, Feb 15 Indian federal bond yields eased marginally on Wednesday as cheer over the central bank's plan to buy bonds was weighed down on concerns over how the government will rein in its bulging fiscal deficit.

At 10:30 a.m. (0500 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.17 percent, only a basis point lower than Tuesday's closing of 8.18 percent.

Post trading hours on Tuesday, the central bank said it would buy up to 100 billion rupees ($2.02 billion) of 8.07 percent 2017, 9.15 percent 2024, 8.28 percent 2027 and 8.97 percent 2030 bonds on Friday.

"OMO this time around is more of a routine affair," said Pradeep Madhav, managing director at STCI Primary Dealer, indicating the market is now expecting OMOs once in every two weeks.

"The issue weighing on the mind of the market is that there have been talks of disinvestment of 120 billion rupees in this fiscal year and if that does not happen, whether there will be additional borrowing which will have to be factored in," Madhav said.

A panel of ministers will discuss share sale in state-run explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp. (ONGC) on Wednesday, India's Oil Minister S. Jaipal Reddy said on Tuesday.

The government is planning to raise about 120 billion rupees via a 5 percent stake sale in ONGC. It has raised only a fraction of the 400 billion rupees initially planned through share sales in state-run units in the current fiscal year that ends in March.

New Delhi has already raised its borrowing target twice in the current financial year, taking the total to 5.10 trillion rupees, to help bridge the country's yawning fiscal gap.

India's fiscal position has been deteriorating as economic growth slows, while high inflation is also posing a challenge.

Fiscal deficit for the current financial year is likely to come in around a percentage point higher than the government's estimate of 4.6 percent, according to various estimates.

Traders pegged a higher possibility of RBI cutting policy interest rates at its Mar. 15 policy review after the January inflation rate based on the wholesale price index, rose 6.55 percent from a year earlier, its slowest rise since November 2009.

The liquidity deficit grew as repo borrowings rose to 1.70 trillion rupees ($34.4 billion) on Tuesday, highest since Dec. 23.

Traders expect the benchmark bond to trade in 8.10 percent to 8.25 percent range until March unless there is a rate cut.

Trading will be shut on Thursday as Maharashtra state has declared a bank holiday on account of local elections.

Trades in government bonds on Wednesday will be settled on Friday.

Total volume on the RBI's electronic trading platform was 53.45 billion rupees, higher than the daily average of 40 billion rupees in the first two hours of trade.

The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.26 percent from Tuesday's close of 7.24 percent, while the one-year rate was at 8.04 percent from 8.03 percent. ($1= 49.4 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)