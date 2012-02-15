* 10-year yield seen at current levels until auction-IDBI * Yield may rise to 8.50 pct by March on more borrowing-CRISIL (Adds quotes, details, updates to close) By Neha Arora MUMBAI, Feb 15 Indian federal bond yields ended slightly higher on Wednesday, as a $2.43 billion government debt sale on Friday pulled them off the day's lows, despite the announcement of a debt purchase by the central bank. The 10-year benchmark bond yield settled 2 basis points higher at 8.20 percent. It touched 8.15 percent earlier in the session. "The 10-year yield is likely to hold on to current levels until the auction goes through," said N.S. Venkatesh, treasurer at IDBI Bank. India will sell bonds worth 120 billion rupees ($2.43 billion) on Friday, while the Reserve Bank of India said it will buy up to 100 billion rupees of bonds through open market operations on the same day . The bond market will be shut on Thursday, as the state government of Maharashtra, where Mumbai is located, has declared a bank holiday on account of local elections. Trades in government bonds on Wednesday will be settled on Friday. "The only negative as of now is the tight liquidity," Venkatesh said. Banks' borrowings at the RBI's two-day repo window stood at 1.68 trillion rupees, reflecting the pressure on liquidity . Some traders said concerns over the government's fiscal position triggered selling during the session. Market participants are skeptical about how New Delhi will bridge its bulky fiscal deficit, with some anticipating additional borrowing for this fiscal year as a likely option . The government has already raised its borrowing target twice taking the total to 5.10 trillion rupees for the current financial year to March. "Our expectation is that the 10-year yield could be at 8.50 percent by March, as additional government borrowing could pressurise the yield," said D.K. Joshi, chief economist at CRISIL Ltd. On Tuesday, Subir Gokarn, an RBI deputy governor, said the build-up in fiscal deficit was diluting the impact of monetary policy on inflation. The fiscal deficit for the fiscal year ending March 31, is widely expected to be almost a percentage point higher than the government's target of 4.6 percent of gross domestic product, largely reflecting a slowdown in economic growth. The government will not be able to raise a budgeted 400 billion rupees ($8.1 billion) through share sales in the current fiscal year, the divestment secretary said, but did not give a new target. Sales to date total only about $250 million. The total traded volume in the secondary market was lower at 119.65 billion rupees, compared with 186.40 billion rupees on Tuesday. The benchmark five-year swap rate settled 3 basis points higher at 7.27 percent, while the one-year rate ended 2 basis points up at 8.05 percent. ($1= 49.3 rupees) (Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)