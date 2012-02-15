* 10-year yield seen at current levels until auction-IDBI
* Yield may rise to 8.50 pct by March on more
borrowing-CRISIL
(Adds quotes, details, updates to close)
By Neha Arora
MUMBAI, Feb 15 Indian federal bond yields
ended slightly higher on Wednesday, as a $2.43 billion
government debt sale on Friday pulled them off the day's lows,
despite the announcement of a debt purchase by the central bank.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield settled 2
basis points higher at 8.20 percent. It touched 8.15 percent
earlier in the session.
"The 10-year yield is likely to hold on to current levels
until the auction goes through," said N.S. Venkatesh, treasurer
at IDBI Bank.
India will sell bonds worth 120 billion rupees ($2.43
billion) on Friday, while the Reserve Bank of India said it will
buy up to 100 billion rupees of bonds through open market
operations on the same day .
The bond market will be shut on Thursday, as the
state government of Maharashtra, where Mumbai is located, has
declared a bank holiday on account of local elections. Trades in
government bonds on Wednesday will be settled on
Friday.
"The only negative as of now is the tight liquidity,"
Venkatesh said.
Banks' borrowings at the RBI's two-day repo window stood at
1.68 trillion rupees, reflecting the pressure on
liquidity .
Some traders said concerns over the government's
fiscal position triggered selling during the session. Market
participants are skeptical about how New Delhi will bridge its
bulky fiscal deficit, with some anticipating additional
borrowing for this fiscal year as a likely option .
The government has already raised its borrowing target twice
taking the total to 5.10 trillion rupees for the current
financial year to March.
"Our expectation is that the 10-year yield could be at 8.50
percent by March, as additional government borrowing could
pressurise the yield," said D.K. Joshi, chief economist at
CRISIL Ltd.
On Tuesday, Subir Gokarn, an RBI deputy governor, said the
build-up in fiscal deficit was diluting the impact of monetary
policy on inflation.
The fiscal deficit for the fiscal year ending March 31, is
widely expected to be almost a percentage point higher than the
government's target of 4.6 percent of gross domestic product,
largely reflecting a slowdown in economic growth.
The government will not be able to raise a budgeted 400
billion rupees ($8.1 billion) through share sales in the current
fiscal year, the divestment secretary said, but did not give a
new target. Sales to date total only about $250 million.
The total traded volume in the secondary market was lower at
119.65 billion rupees, compared with 186.40 billion rupees on
Tuesday.
The benchmark five-year swap rate settled 3
basis points higher at 7.27 percent, while the one-year rate
ended 2 basis points up at 8.05 percent.
($1= 49.3 rupees)
(Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)