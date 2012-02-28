MUMBAI, Feb 28 Indian federal bond yields
stayed lower on Tuesday afternoon as speculation gathered
momentum the central bank would decide to buy debt after the
cash shortfall with banks hit another record high.
* Banks borrowed 1.81 trillion rupees ($36.8 billion) from
the Reserve Bank of India's daily repo window under the
liquidity adjustment facility on Tuesday, an all-time high.
* At 2 p.m. (0830 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield
was at 8.21 percent, down 2 basis points from
Monday's close.
* Traders said they expect the central bank to announce
after market hours open market operations to buy debt this week.
* Expectation for a sharp slowdown in growth in the quarter
to end-December, which could pile pressure on the central bank
to cut rates in the March 15 policy review also helped
sentiment, traders said.
* India's economy likely grew at its slowest pace in more
than two years during the final months of 2011 as high interest
rates and booming input costs hampered manufacturing activity, a
Reuters poll showed. [ID: nL4E8DS1M3]
* The benchmark five-year swap rate was down
1 basis point at 7.39 percent, while the one-year rate
dropped 3 basis points to 8.15 percent.
($1 = 49.1 rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)