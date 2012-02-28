MUMBAI, Feb 28 Indian federal bond yields stayed lower on Tuesday afternoon as speculation gathered momentum the central bank would decide to buy debt after the cash shortfall with banks hit another record high. * Banks borrowed 1.81 trillion rupees ($36.8 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India's daily repo window under the liquidity adjustment facility on Tuesday, an all-time high. * At 2 p.m. (0830 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.21 percent, down 2 basis points from Monday's close. * Traders said they expect the central bank to announce after market hours open market operations to buy debt this week. * Expectation for a sharp slowdown in growth in the quarter to end-December, which could pile pressure on the central bank to cut rates in the March 15 policy review also helped sentiment, traders said. * India's economy likely grew at its slowest pace in more than two years during the final months of 2011 as high interest rates and booming input costs hampered manufacturing activity, a Reuters poll showed. [ID: nL4E8DS1M3] * The benchmark five-year swap rate was down 1 basis point at 7.39 percent, while the one-year rate dropped 3 basis points to 8.15 percent. ($1 = 49.1 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)