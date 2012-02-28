* Banks' borrowing from RBI hits record high * India's GDP likely grew at 6.4 pct in Oct-Dec - poll * RBI says to buy 120 bln rupees of bonds on Friday (Adds quotes, details, updates to close) By Shamik Paul MUMBAI, Feb 28 Indian government bond yields ended down on Tuesday ahead of the central bank's widely expected announcement to buy debt this week amid a liquidity squeeze in the banking system. After markets closed, the Reserve Bank of India said it would buy 120 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) of bonds via open market operations (OMO) on Friday. "Liquidity is very tight, and the RBI has limited resources to correct that situation. OMO is a distinct possibility," said Sandeep Bagla, senior vice-president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership. Banks borrowed 1.81 trillion rupees, an all-time high, from the central bank's daily repo window under the liquidity adjustment facility on Tuesday, traders said. The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 8.21 percent, down 2 basis points from Monday's close. Appetite for bonds was also helped by the possibility of slower growth in the quarter to end-December, which could pile pressure on the central bank to cut rates at its March 15 policy review, dealers said. India's economy likely grew at its slowest pace in more than two years during the final months of 2011 at an annual 6.4 percent, as high interest rates and booming input costs hampered manufacturing activity, a Reuters poll showed. The data is expected at about 0530 GMT on Wednesday. Traders are also awaiting the fiscal deficit target for the new financial year beginning in April, to be announced in the annual budget on March 16. The gross fiscal deficit target is likely to be 5 percent of the gross domestic product in 2012/13, compared with 5.5 percent expected in the current financial year ending in March, Upasna Bhardwaj, an economist at ING, said in a recent note. The total trading volume was 69.15 billion rupees, lower than the daily average of 90 to 100 billion rupees, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed. An employees' strike at state-owned banks impacted trading volumes in the bond market, traders said. The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 1 basis point at 7.41 percent, while the one-year rate dropped 1 basis points to 8.17 percent. ($1 = 49.1 rupees) (Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)