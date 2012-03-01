MUMBAI, March 1 Indian federal bond yields were steady early on Thursday, as high global oil prices offset the Reserve Bank of India's plan to buy debt worth up to $2.44 billion on Friday. * At 9:14 a.m. (0344 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was unchanged at 8.20 percent. Traders said they expect the yield to move in a tight band of 8.19-8.22 percent. * Front-month Brent rose 8 cents to $112.74 a barrel by 0325 GMT, after settling $1.11 higher at $122.66 in the previous session. * The bonds scheduled to be bought by the RBI on Friday are: 9.15 percent 2024, 8.35 percent 2022 bonds, 8.28 percent 2027 bonds and 8.28 percent 2032 bonds. ($1 = 49.2 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)