* Traders say RBI may have to hold rate cuts on rising oil * Muted response to ONGC share auction raises deficit concerns (Adds quotes, details, updates to close) By Shamik Paul MUMBAI, March 1 Indian government bond yields crawled higher on Thursday as higher oil prices increased the likelihood that the Reserve Bank of India could delay an interest rate cut, dealers said. After a spate of weak economic data in the recent weeks, and a fall in headline inflation, traders expected the central bank to cut interest rates in March. But they are now doubtful with soaring oil prices likely to push up prices as India imports 80 percent of its oil requirements. "High oil prices are bothering the market," said a senior trader with a foreign bank. Oil rose above $123 a barrel as signs of economic growth in China and the United States bolstered the demand outlook and concern persisted about supply disruption from Iran. The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 8.24 percent, up 4 basis points from Wednesday's close. "The RBI, in our view, will remain cautious given clear and substantive upside risks to fuel inflation, which can push wholesale price index (WPI) inflation once again above the 7 percent mark," Deutsche Bank's economist Taimur Baig said in a note. The WPI, India's main gauge of inflation, rose 6.55 percent in January from a year earlier, its slowest rise since November 2009. The country's economic growth slowed to 6.1 percent in the three months to December, and its factory output growth also fell sharply in December, building a case for monetary easing by the RBI. Traders said a likely muted response to Oil and Natural Gas Corp's (ONGC) share sale also hurt sentiment in the bond market as it raised concerns about New Delhi's efforts to rein in a widening fiscal deficit. Uncertainty surrounded the outcome of the $2.5 billion auction of shares of ONGC, with TV channels saying it had generated bids for just two-thirds of the shares on offer before one of India's two main stock exchanges said it was still counting orders. Traders are keenly awaiting the government's annual budget due on March 16, where it will announce its fiscal deficit target for financial year 2012/13 that starts in April. "Some credible numbers on fiscal discipline will be a positive sign for bonds as well as equity. It can give some leeway to the RBI for cutting rates," said the trader at the foreign bank. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at 73.85 billion rupees ($1.5 billion), compared with the usual 90 to 100 billion rupees on a normal day. The benchmark five-year swap rate ended at 7.41 percent from 7.38 percent on Wednesday, while the one-year rate rose 4 basis points to 8.16 percent. ($1 = 49.2 rupees) (Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)