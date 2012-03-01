* Traders say RBI may have to hold rate cuts on rising oil
* Muted response to ONGC share auction raises deficit
concerns
By Shamik Paul
MUMBAI, March 1 Indian government bond
yields crawled higher on Thursday as higher oil prices increased
the likelihood that the Reserve Bank of India could delay an
interest rate cut, dealers said.
After a spate of weak economic data in the recent weeks, and
a fall in headline inflation, traders expected the central bank
to cut interest rates in March.
But they are now doubtful with soaring oil prices likely to
push up prices as India imports 80 percent of its oil
requirements.
"High oil prices are bothering the market," said a senior
trader with a foreign bank.
Oil rose above $123 a barrel as signs of economic growth in
China and the United States bolstered the demand outlook and
concern persisted about supply disruption from Iran.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield
ended at 8.24 percent, up 4 basis points from Wednesday's close.
"The RBI, in our view, will remain cautious given clear and
substantive upside risks to fuel inflation, which can push
wholesale price index (WPI) inflation once again above the 7
percent mark," Deutsche Bank's economist Taimur Baig said in a
note.
The WPI, India's main gauge of inflation, rose 6.55 percent
in January from a year earlier, its slowest rise since November
2009.
The country's economic growth slowed to 6.1 percent in the
three months to December, and its factory output growth also
fell sharply in December, building a case for monetary easing by
the RBI.
Traders said a likely muted response to Oil and Natural Gas
Corp's (ONGC) share sale also hurt sentiment in the
bond market as it raised concerns about New Delhi's efforts to
rein in a widening fiscal deficit.
Uncertainty surrounded the outcome of the $2.5 billion
auction of shares of ONGC, with TV channels saying it had
generated bids for just two-thirds of the shares on offer before
one of India's two main stock exchanges said it was still
counting orders.
Traders are keenly awaiting the government's annual budget
due on March 16, where it will announce its fiscal deficit
target for financial year 2012/13 that starts in April.
"Some credible numbers on fiscal discipline will be a
positive sign for bonds as well as equity. It can give some
leeway to the RBI for cutting rates," said the trader at the
foreign bank.
Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading
platform was at 73.85 billion rupees ($1.5 billion),
compared with the usual 90 to 100 billion rupees on a normal
day.
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended at
7.41 percent from 7.38 percent on Wednesday, while the one-year
rate rose 4 basis points to 8.16 percent.
($1 = 49.2 rupees)
(Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)