MUMBAI, March 2 Indian federal bond yields treaded water early on Friday, as traders kept to the sidelines ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's auction to buy debt worth up to $2.44 billion. * At 9:16 a.m. (0346 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was unchanged at 8.24 percent. It is likely to move between 8.22 percent and 8.27 percent, traders said. * Global oil prices at above $125 a barrel were likely to put pressure on yields, which climbed 4 basis points on Thursday, they said. * Any spike in global oil prices is likely to adversely impact prices of fuel, as India imports nearly 80 percent of its oil needs. * The RBI is set to buy bonds through its open market operations on Friday to help ease tight liquidity conditions. (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)