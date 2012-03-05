MUMBAI, March 5 Indian federal bond yields were almost steady on Monday, due to support from expectation of open market bond purchases by the Reserve Bank of India this week. * At 2:41 p.m. (0902 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was unchanged at 8.22 percent. * The government is due to raise 120 billion rupees ($2.41 billion) this week, the last planned debt sale for the current fiscal year that ends in March, as per the auction calender for borrowing. The auctions are usually announced on Mondays after market hours. * The RBI had bought 107.76 billion rupees of bonds last week, though there was no bond sale scheduled. * Since late November, the RBI has bought bonds worth 1.1 trillion rupees through its open market operations (OMOs) to infuse liquidity and help the market absorb the huge government borrowing. * Earlier on Monday, the RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said there was still some room for more cuts in the cash reserve ratio (CRR) for banks to infuse liquidity. * The tightness in liquidity continued, as indicated by banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window, which was 1.11 trillion rupees on Monday, way above the RBI's comfort zone of 600 billion rupees. * The benchmark five-year swap rate eased 2 basis points at 7.38 percent, while the one-year rate , which tracks the overnight rates closely, was up 2 basis points at 8.15 percent. * The 10-year yield is likely to move in 8.22-8.24 percent band in rest of session. ($1 = 49.9 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)