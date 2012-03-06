(Updates to late afternoon)
MUMBAI, March 6 Indian federal bond yields
were mostly steady on Tuesday as uncertainty ahead of the
Reserve Bank of India's policy review and the Union Budget
negated the impact of a bond purchase offer by the RBI.
* At 3:10 p.m. (0940 GMT) the 10-year benchmark bond yield
was 1 basis point higher at 8.24 percent.
* The RBI said on Monday it will buy up to 150 billion
rupees ($3 billion) of bonds through an open market operation
(OMO) on Friday, including an option to buy an additional 30
billion rupees.
* On an average, the central bank had been offering to buy
about 120 billion rupees of bonds weekly. It has bought a total
1.13 trillion rupees of government debt since November.
* Most banks do not expect the RBI to cut policy rates in
its upcoming mid-quarter review on March 15 as high global oil
prices are likely to push up inflation.
* The federal government will announce the Budget for
2012/13 on March 16, which will include the borrowing for the
fiscal year that begins in April.
* Banks expect the yields to climb up next fiscal year
because of a likely large federal government borrowing.
* Some state-owned banks have been selling large amount of
bonds at the RBI's open market operations (OMOs) and not buying
bonds in bulk volume at the sale.
* "Had it not been for the OMOs that the RBI has been
announcing, the 10-year yield would have been at least 10 basis
points higher from where it is," said a trader with a large
state-owned bank.
* The benchmark five-year swap rate
was steady at 7.38 percent, while the one-year rate
was down 1 basis point at 8.13 percent.
($1 = 50.0 rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)