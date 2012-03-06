(Updates to late afternoon) MUMBAI, March 6 Indian federal bond yields were mostly steady on Tuesday as uncertainty ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy review and the Union Budget negated the impact of a bond purchase offer by the RBI. * At 3:10 p.m. (0940 GMT) the 10-year benchmark bond yield was 1 basis point higher at 8.24 percent. * The RBI said on Monday it will buy up to 150 billion rupees ($3 billion) of bonds through an open market operation (OMO) on Friday, including an option to buy an additional 30 billion rupees. * On an average, the central bank had been offering to buy about 120 billion rupees of bonds weekly. It has bought a total 1.13 trillion rupees of government debt since November. * Most banks do not expect the RBI to cut policy rates in its upcoming mid-quarter review on March 15 as high global oil prices are likely to push up inflation. * The federal government will announce the Budget for 2012/13 on March 16, which will include the borrowing for the fiscal year that begins in April. * Banks expect the yields to climb up next fiscal year because of a likely large federal government borrowing. * Some state-owned banks have been selling large amount of bonds at the RBI's open market operations (OMOs) and not buying bonds in bulk volume at the sale. * "Had it not been for the OMOs that the RBI has been announcing, the 10-year yield would have been at least 10 basis points higher from where it is," said a trader with a large state-owned bank. * The benchmark five-year swap rate was steady at 7.38 percent, while the one-year rate was down 1 basis point at 8.13 percent. ($1 = 50.0 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)