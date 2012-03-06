* Federal budget next trigger for bonds - I-Sec PD * Govt may set 5.3 trln rupee as 2012/13 borrowing aim - Poll * Total volumes dip below last 3-session average (Updates to close) By Neha Arora MUMBAI, March 6 Indian federal bond yields ended steady on Tuesday, as traders reluctance to buy bonds before the Reserve Bank of India's policy review and the federal budget next week neutralised upbeat sentiment over a $3 billion bond buy offer from the RBI. The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended flat at 8.23 percent. "Market has discounted most of the action and the next trigger is the budget," said A. Prasanna, an economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd. Prasanna expects the 10-year yield to hover near 8.25 percent until March 16, when the federal budget, which will include the borrowing for the 2012/13 fiscal year that begins in April, will be announced. A Reuters poll showed the Indian government may indicate its borrowing plan for 2012/13 to be 5.3 trillion rupees ($105.16 billion), higher from 5.1 trillion rupees in the current year. The RBI said on Monday it will buy up to 150 billion rupees of bonds through an open market operation (OMO) on Friday, including an option to buy an additional 30 billion rupees. On an average, the central bank had been offering to buy about 120 billion rupees of bonds weekly. It has bought a total 1.13 trillion rupees of government debt since last November. Most banks expect the RBI to keep policy rates unchanged when it reviews policy on March 15, as high global oil prices are seen fuelling inflationary pressures. Crude oil prices eased from recent highs to $123 a barrel, as concerns of global economic growth weighed. The total traded volume in the secondary market was 84.85 billion rupees, higher than 74.30 billion rupees on Monday, but lower than last three session's average volume of 110 billion rupees, Clearing Corporation Of India data showed. The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate both closed 1 basis point lower at 7.37 percent and 8.13 percent, respectively. ($1 = 50.4 rupees) (Editing by Malini Menon)