* Federal budget next trigger for bonds - I-Sec PD
* Govt may set 5.3 trln rupee as 2012/13 borrowing aim -
Poll
* Total volumes dip below last 3-session average
(Updates to close)
By Neha Arora
MUMBAI, March 6 Indian federal bond yields
ended steady on Tuesday, as traders reluctance to buy bonds
before the Reserve Bank of India's policy review and the federal
budget next week neutralised upbeat sentiment over a $3 billion
bond buy offer from the RBI.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield
ended flat at 8.23 percent.
"Market has discounted most of the action and the next
trigger is the budget," said A. Prasanna, an economist at ICICI
Securities Primary Dealership Ltd.
Prasanna expects the 10-year yield to hover near 8.25
percent until March 16, when the federal budget, which will
include the borrowing for the 2012/13 fiscal year that begins in
April, will be announced.
A Reuters poll showed the Indian government may indicate its
borrowing plan for 2012/13 to be 5.3 trillion rupees ($105.16
billion), higher from 5.1 trillion rupees in the current year.
The RBI said on Monday it will buy up to 150 billion rupees
of bonds through an open market operation (OMO) on Friday,
including an option to buy an additional 30 billion rupees.
On an average, the central bank had been offering to buy
about 120 billion rupees of bonds weekly. It has bought a total
1.13 trillion rupees of government debt since last November.
Most banks expect the RBI to keep policy rates unchanged
when it reviews policy on March 15, as high global oil prices
are seen fuelling inflationary pressures.
Crude oil prices eased from recent highs to $123 a barrel,
as concerns of global economic growth weighed.
The total traded volume in the secondary market was
84.85 billion rupees, higher than 74.30 billion rupees
on Monday, but lower than last three session's average volume of
110 billion rupees, Clearing Corporation Of India data showed.
The benchmark five-year swap rate
and the one-year rate both closed 1 basis point
lower at 7.37 percent and 8.13 percent, respectively.
($1 = 50.4 rupees)
(Editing by Malini Menon)