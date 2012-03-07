MUMBAI, March 7 Indian federal bond yields nudged higher on Wednesday as improved cash conditions were offset by worries the government would be under pressure to present a populous budget after the Congress party suffered a setback in state elections. * There are also doubts about the success of the Reserve Bank of India's scheduled debt buy worth up to $150 billion rupees ($3.01 billion) on Friday because the bonds are not widely held by traders. * The Congress party, which heads the federal coalition, was routed in elections in the most populous state of Uttar Pradesh. It also fared poorly in two other states. * The federal budget, due to be presented in parliament on March 16, could increase subsidies to pacify voters. This could, however, build inflationary pressure and jeopardise expectations for rate cuts, traders said. * At 10 a.m. (0430 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.24 percent, a tad up from Tuesday's close of 8.23 percent. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)