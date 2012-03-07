MUMBAI, March 7 Indian federal bond yields
nudged higher on Wednesday as improved cash conditions were
offset by worries the government would be under pressure to
present a populous budget after the Congress party suffered a
setback in state elections.
* There are also doubts about the success of the Reserve
Bank of India's scheduled debt buy worth up to $150 billion
rupees ($3.01 billion) on Friday because the bonds are not
widely held by traders.
* The Congress party, which heads the federal coalition, was
routed in elections in the most populous state of Uttar Pradesh.
It also fared poorly in two other states.
* The federal budget, due to be presented in parliament on
March 16, could increase subsidies to pacify voters. This could,
however, build inflationary pressure and jeopardise expectations
for rate cuts, traders said.
* At 10 a.m. (0430 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield
was at 8.24 percent, a tad up from Tuesday's
close of 8.23 percent.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Ranjit
Gangadharan)