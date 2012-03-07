* Setback for Congress party spurs talk of populist budget * Govt borrowing seen higher on likely rise in subsidies * RBI's debt buy on Friday may not be fully subscribed (Updates to mid-morning) MUMBAI, March 7 Indian federal bond yields and swaps edged higher on Wednesday on uncertainties about rate cuts and what the annual budget would unveil next week after the Congress party suffered a severe setback in state elections. Traders are worried the federal coalition, which is led by the Congress party, could deliver an expenditure-led budget that can fuel inflationary pressures and delay monetary easing by the Reserve Bank of India. "The timing of rate cut seems to be a tough task for the RBI, considering the rising global crude oil prices and higher expected fiscal borrowing in 2012/13," said Shakti Satapathy, fixed income strategist at A.K. Capital Services. A populist budget could increase subsidies to pacify voters, but would push up government borrowing, traders said. The government is expected to say it plans to borrow 5.3 trillion rupees ($104.6 billion) in the fiscal year starting on April 1, up from a scheduled 5.1 trillion in the current year, when it releases its budget on March 16, a Reuters poll showed. "With an expectation of higher borrowing, the medium- to long-term yield curve would be steepening, driven by consistent supplies in the market," Satapathy said. At 10:55 a.m. (0525 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was up 1 basis point at 8.24 percent. The benchmark five-year swap rate rose 3 basis points to 7.40 percent, while the one-year rate was up 2 basis points at 8.15 percent. There are also doubts about the success of the RBI's scheduled debt buy worth up to 150 billion rupees ($2.96 billion) on Friday because the bonds are not widely held by traders. The RBI would also sell bonds worth 120 billion rupees on Friday and traders said the auctions, the last before the central bank's policy review on March 15, would be watched closely. "The results will show the RBI's thought process on interest rates," said a dealer at a foreign bank. The Congress party was routed in elections in the most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, results showed on Tuesday. It also fared poorly in two other states. "The pace of policy reforms is unlikely to get a fillip from the state election results," Standard Chartered said in a note. "If the government fails to take difficult decisions owing to political motivation, then we see near-term risks to flows into India." ($1=50.68 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)