* Setback for Congress party spurs talk of populist budget
* Govt borrowing seen higher on likely rise in subsidies
* RBI's debt buy on Friday may not be fully subscribed
(Updates to mid-morning)
MUMBAI, March 7 Indian federal bond yields
and swaps edged higher on Wednesday on uncertainties about rate
cuts and what the annual budget would unveil next week after the
Congress party suffered a severe setback in state elections.
Traders are worried the federal coalition, which is led by
the Congress party, could deliver an expenditure-led budget that
can fuel inflationary pressures and delay monetary easing by the
Reserve Bank of India.
"The timing of rate cut seems to be a tough task for the
RBI, considering the rising global crude oil prices and higher
expected fiscal borrowing in 2012/13," said Shakti Satapathy,
fixed income strategist at A.K. Capital Services.
A populist budget could increase subsidies to pacify voters,
but would push up government borrowing, traders said.
The government is expected to say it plans to borrow 5.3
trillion rupees ($104.6 billion) in the fiscal year starting on
April 1, up from a scheduled 5.1 trillion in the current year,
when it releases its budget on March 16, a Reuters poll showed.
"With an expectation of higher borrowing, the medium- to
long-term yield curve would be steepening, driven by consistent
supplies in the market," Satapathy said.
At 10:55 a.m. (0525 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield
was up 1 basis point at 8.24 percent.
The benchmark five-year swap rate rose 3
basis points to 7.40 percent, while the one-year rate
was up 2 basis points at 8.15 percent.
There are also doubts about the success of the RBI's
scheduled debt buy worth up to 150 billion rupees ($2.96
billion) on Friday because the bonds are not widely held by
traders.
The RBI would also sell bonds worth 120 billion rupees on
Friday and traders said the auctions, the last before the
central bank's policy review on March 15, would be watched
closely.
"The results will show the RBI's thought process on interest
rates," said a dealer at a foreign bank.
The Congress party was routed in elections in the most
populous state of Uttar Pradesh, results showed on Tuesday. It
also fared poorly in two other states.
"The pace of policy reforms is unlikely to get a fillip from
the state election results," Standard Chartered said in a note.
"If the government fails to take difficult decisions owing to
political motivation, then we see near-term risks to flows into
India."
($1=50.68 rupees)
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Ranjit
Gangadharan)