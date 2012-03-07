MUMBAI, March 7 Indian federal bond yields and swaps stayed up on Wednesday afternoon, with traders on the sidelines ahead of the central bank's policy review, and the annual budget, both due next week. * At 2:21 p.m. (0851 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.24 percent, unchanged from the morning but up 1 basis point from Tuesday's close. * The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate were up 3 basis points each, at 7.40 percent and 8.16 percent, respectively. * Activity is unlikely to pick up because of a market holiday on Thursday, and concern the central bank's debt buy on Friday for up to 150 billion rupees ($2.96 billion) would not be fully subscribed due to the illiquid bonds set for the purchase. * The central bank is set to review policy on March 15, and the federal budget is due the following day. * A Reuters poll showed the budget would likely set 2012/13 borrowing at 5.3 trillion rupees ($105 billion), up from a scheduled 5.1 trillion in the current year. ($1 = 50.5 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)