MUMBAI, March 14 Indian federal bonds should move in a narrow band early on Wednesday, as traders await inflation data around noon (0630 GMT) for clues on the possible policy action at the central bank's review on Thursday. * Economists expect headline inflation of 6.79 percent in February from a year earlier, faster than January's 6.55 percent, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield is seen opening around 8.33 percent and moving in a band of 8.32 percent to 8.38 percent, dealers said. It closed up 2 basis points on Tuesday at 8.32 percent. * Hopes for a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have faded after a surprisingly strong January factory output data on Monday. * The RBI will leave its key repo rate unchanged at 8.50 percent, 17 of 20 analysts polled by Reuters on Monday said. In a January poll, 8 of 22 respondents had forecast a cut by the end of March. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)