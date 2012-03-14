MUMBAI, March 14 Indian federal bonds yields inched up on Wednesday as concern over higher oil prices and rise in U.S. Treasury yields weighed on the mood. * Inflation data to be released at 0630 GMT will be watched for clues on the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Thursday. * At 9:30 a.m. (0400 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.34 percent from Tuesday's close of 8.32 percent. * Economists expect headline inflation growth to accelerate to 6.79 percent in February from a year earlier, faster than January's 6.55 percent, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. * Brent crude prices hovered around the 11-month high of $126.22 aided by the improving economic sentiment in the United States, the world's top oil consumer. * The RBI will leave its key repo rate unchanged at 8.50 percent, 17 of 20 analysts polled by Reuters on Monday said. In a January poll, 8 of 22 respondents had forecast a cut by the end of March. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)