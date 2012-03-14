* February inflation due around 0630 GMT * Analysts expect RBI to hold rates on Thursday * Government borrowing for next fiscal year awaited (Updates to mid morning) MUMBAI, March 14 Indian federal bonds yields were little changed on Wednesday ahead of the monthly inflation data around 0630 GMT, which is expected to provide clues on the central bank's policy review on Thursday. Global factors including higher oil prices and a rise in U.S. Treasury yields also kept traders wary. At 10:45 a.m. (0515 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.33 percent, up 1 basis point from Tuesday's close. Economists expect headline inflation to accelerate to 6.79 percent in February from a year earlier, faster than January's 6.55 percent, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. Brent crude prices steadied above $126 a barrel, near an 11-month high hit on Tuesday, aided by improving economic sentiment in the United States, the world's top oil consumer. A moderate inflation could build a case for a rate cut, but the Reserve Bank of India would want to see the government's borrowing plan in the budget on Friday before taking a decision, said Shakti Satapathy, fixed income strategist at A.K. Capital Services. Traders have been shying away from building positions on concerns the government's borrowing would be heavy in the financial year starting on April 1. The RBI will likely leave its key repo rate unchanged at 8.50 percent, 17 of 20 analysts polled by Reuters on Monday said. In a January poll, 8 of 22 respondents had forecast a cut by the end of March. "The bank risks losing credibility if it cuts rates this week despite rising crude oil prices and uncertainty over fiscal discipline," said Rajeev Malik, senior economist at CLSA in Singapore. The benchmark five-year swap rate rose 3 basis points to 7.51 percent, while the one-year rate firmed firmed 2 basis points to 8.09 percent. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)