* Manufacturing inflation slowing gives rate cut room - Nomura * 10-year yield seen at 8.15-8.20 pct if repo rate cut - I-Sec PD * Total traded volume above last eight-session average (Adds quotes, details, updates to close) By Neha Arora MUMBAI, March 14 Indian federal bond yields eased on Wednesday after manufacturing inflation slowed, giving rise to expectation that the Reserve Bank of India may cut the repo rate when it reviews monetary policy on Thursday. The 10-year benchmark bond yield settled 4 basis points lower at 8.28 percent, after falling to an intraday low of 8.25 percent. "I think more and more market participants are moving towards a rate cut expectation," said Sandeep Bagla, senior vice-president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd. The 10-year yield may fall to 8.15-8.20 percent if the RBI cuts the repo rate, he said. Inflation in manufacturing products, which comprises about 65 percent of the overall wholesale price index basket, slowed to 5.75 percent in February, from 6.49 percent in the earlier month. "The decline in manufacturing inflation rate does give room for the RBI to ease rates," said Sonal Varma, economist at Nomura. India's main gauge of inflation edged up to 6.95 percent in February from a year earlier. Earlier, a Reuters poll of 20 analysts had showed the RBI will likely leave its key repo rate unchanged at 8.50 percent. The underlying fear in the market is that of likely higher federal government borrowing in the new fiscal year starting in April, dealers said. New Delhi's fiscal slippages in the ongoing year, and likely expansionary policy next year too, because of a recent electoral-drubbing may force the government to announce a populist budget, involving higher spending, which may in turn stomp up their market borrowing. For the Reserve Bank of India, 2012 is shaping up as another year of damage control for a populist government's excesses rather than pursuit of its own priorities of boosting investment and containing inflation. The other risk factor to bonds stem from higher global oil prices, which were around $125 a barrel, marginally below an 11-month high touched on Tuesday. The total traded volume in the secondary market was 150.10 billion rupees ($3 billion), above 90.90 billion rupees on Tuesday, and the last eight session average of 92.6 billion rupees. The benchmark five-year swap rate settled 1 basis point higher at 7.49 percent, while the one-year rate eased 3 basis points to 8.04 percent. (Editing by Subhadip Sircar)