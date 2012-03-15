MUMBAI, March 15 Indian federal bond yields are expected to edge higher early on Thursday, with traders wary before the central bank's rate decision at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT). * The Reserve Bank of India is likely to hold rates, most economists polled by Reuters this week said, but there is a glimmer of hope of an easing after manufacturing inflation showed signs of easing. For stories, see * The 10-year benchmark bond yield is seen opening around 8.29 percent and moving in a band of 8.26 percent to 8.35 percent, dealers said. It closed down 4 basis points on Wednesday at 8.28 percent. * The yield could drop to between 8.15 percent and 8.20 percent if the central bank cut the repo rate, traders said. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)