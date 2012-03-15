US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
MUMBAI, March 15 Indian federal bond yields are expected to edge higher early on Thursday, with traders wary before the central bank's rate decision at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT). * The Reserve Bank of India is likely to hold rates, most economists polled by Reuters this week said, but there is a glimmer of hope of an easing after manufacturing inflation showed signs of easing. For stories, see * The 10-year benchmark bond yield is seen opening around 8.29 percent and moving in a band of 8.26 percent to 8.35 percent, dealers said. It closed down 4 basis points on Wednesday at 8.28 percent. * The yield could drop to between 8.15 percent and 8.20 percent if the central bank cut the repo rate, traders said. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.