MUMBAI, March 15 Indian federal bond yields were steady in early trade on Thursday, as traders stayed on the sidelines ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's interest rate decision in its policy review scheduled at 0530 GMT. * At 9:10 a.m. (0340 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was unchanged at Wednesday's close of 8.28 percent. * The RBI is likely to hold rates, most economists polled by Reuters this week said, but expectation has veered toward an easing after manufacturing inflation slowed to a 14-month low. For stories, see (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)