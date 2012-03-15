* Rate cut hopes increase as manufacturing inflation slows * Fears of higher federal borrowing in the new fiscal year weigh * RBI to announce rate decision at 0530 GMT (Updates to midmorning) MUMBAI, March 15 Indian federal bond yields inched up in thin trade on Thursday as traders pared positions in cautious trade ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review at 0530 GMT. At 9:50 a.m. (0420 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was up 1 basis point at 8.29 percent. "Traders are lightening positions ahead of the policy," said Bekxy Kuriakose, head of fixed income at L&T Investment Management. The RBI is likely to hold rates, most economists polled by Reuters earlier this week said, but expectation has veered toward an easing after manufacturing inflation slowed to a 14-month low. For stories, click . The inflation in manufacturing products, which comprises about 65 percent of the overall wholesale price index basket, slowed to 5.75 percent in February, from 6.49 percent in January. The market is, however, fearing a higher federal government borrowing in the new fiscal year starting in April, dealers said. The government's fiscal slippages in the ongoing year, and likely expansionary policy next year too, because of a recent electoral-drubbing may force the government to announce a populist budget, involving higher spending, which may in turn stomp up their market borrowing. A Reuters poll last week showed the government is expected to announce total borrowings of 5.3 trillion rupees for the new fiscal year, up from 5.1 trillion rupees in the current year. "Concerns on the budget and fiscal deficit are weighing on the sentiment," Kuriakose said. The total traded volume on the Clearing Corp of India's electronic trading platform was 11.95 billion rupees ($239.41 million) sharply lower than the 35 billion to 40 billion rupees seen in usual trading by this time. Global factors, including higher oil prices and a rise in U.S. Treasury yields, also kept the traders wary. U.S. Treasuries yields rose to the highest level since October on Wednesday, as the Federal Reserve's brighter economic outlook and recent stock market strength drove investors out of U.S. government debt for a second day. U.S. oil futures inched up in Asian trading on Thursday as strong U.S. economic data, signaling a recovery in the world's largest economy and supply worries spurred by tensions over Iran's nuclear programme supported oil prices. The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate were up one basis point each at 7.50 percent and 8.05 percent. ($1 = 49.9150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)