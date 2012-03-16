MUMBAI, March 16 Indian federal bond yields are expected to nudge up early on Friday, with traders on the sidelines awaiting the annual budget at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT) for details on the government's 2012/13 borrowing and the fiscal deficit. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield is seen opening around 8.38 percent and moving between 8.35 percent and 8.50 percent, dealers said. * It closed up 8 basis points on Thursday at 8.36 percent after the central bank kept interest rates on hold and warned of resurgent inflation risks, a hawkish stance that disappointed investors. * The budget to be presented in parliament by Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee is likely to avoid bold reforms after a poor showing by the Congress party in recent state elections. For more stories, see * India needs to boost tax revenues and cut expenditure to rein in a burgeoning fiscal deficit and help cool inflation pressures and bolster longer term growth, the government said in a survey on Thursday. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)