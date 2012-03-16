MUMBAI, March 16 Indian federal bond yields were mostly steady on Friday, as traders were reluctant to pile into bonds before the federal government unveils the annual budget later today that will detail the market borrowing for the fiscal year starting in April. * At 9:12 a.m. (0342 GMT) the 10-year benchmark bond yield was unchanged at 8.36 percent. * Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee is scheduled to start his budget speech at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT). * A Reuters poll this month showed the government may announce a higher market borrowing of 5.3 trillion rupees ($105.37 billion) in 2012/13 from 5.1 trillion rupees this year. * The 10-year yield may rise close to 8.50 percent if the government's borrowing is higher than expected, traders said. * Until close of the session, the 10-year yield is seen in a wide 8.30-8.40 percent band. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)