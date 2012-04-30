* Yields gain ahead of bond auction details
* RBI bond purchases seen possible, but in small amounts
* OIS rates high on tight cash conditions
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, April 30 Indian federal bond yields
ended higher on Monday, rebounding from the session's lows, as
traders cut debt positions ahead of the announcement of auction
details later in the day.
The session was volatile, as speculation that the Reserve
Bank of India was supporting bond markets after the "others"
category of secondary activity showed a spike in purchases, was
offset by worries over a persistent liquidity crunch and looming
supply.
"The value buying seen earlier in the day was sold off as
the momentum failed to hold and people lightening up positions
before auction announcement," said Sandeep Bagla, executive
vice-president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd.
The 10-year bond yield ended at 8.67 percent,
off the day's lows of 8.60 percent. It closed at 8.65 percent on
Friday.
After the markets' close, the government said it would sell
on Friday 80 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds, 40
billion rupees of 8.19 percent 2020 bonds and 30 billion rupees
each of 8.97 percent 2030 and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds.
That comes on top of the 150 billion rupees of treasury
bills that will be sold on Wednesday, once markets re-open after
public holidays on Tuesday.
The heavy scheduled supply of debt is constraining the
outlook for bond markets, as is liquidity conditions, after repo
borrowings surpassed the 1 trillion rupee mark for five days in
a row.
Traders hope cash conditions will improve this week given an
expected injection of 300 billion rupees in federal spending
tied to the month-end period, and another 330 billion rupees in
government bond redemptions.
Bond purchases from the central bank would help yields fall,
but analysts warned against expecting significant action.
"It is likely that RBI will continue with secondary market
OMOs (open market operations). However, that will not lead to
bond market rally as the amounts are small," said Vivek Rajpal,
India rate strategist at Nomura in Mumbai.
The one-year swap rate ended 2 bps higher at
8.01 percent, and 5-year rate closed at 7.62
percent, up 2 basis points.
Traders say slight paying interest was seen on account of
tight liquidity conditions.
(Editing by Rafael Nam)