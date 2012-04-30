* Yields gain ahead of bond auction details * RBI bond purchases seen possible, but in small amounts * OIS rates high on tight cash conditions By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, April 30 Indian federal bond yields ended higher on Monday, rebounding from the session's lows, as traders cut debt positions ahead of the announcement of auction details later in the day. The session was volatile, as speculation that the Reserve Bank of India was supporting bond markets after the "others" category of secondary activity showed a spike in purchases, was offset by worries over a persistent liquidity crunch and looming supply. "The value buying seen earlier in the day was sold off as the momentum failed to hold and people lightening up positions before auction announcement," said Sandeep Bagla, executive vice-president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd. The 10-year bond yield ended at 8.67 percent, off the day's lows of 8.60 percent. It closed at 8.65 percent on Friday. After the markets' close, the government said it would sell on Friday 80 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds, 40 billion rupees of 8.19 percent 2020 bonds and 30 billion rupees each of 8.97 percent 2030 and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds. That comes on top of the 150 billion rupees of treasury bills that will be sold on Wednesday, once markets re-open after public holidays on Tuesday. The heavy scheduled supply of debt is constraining the outlook for bond markets, as is liquidity conditions, after repo borrowings surpassed the 1 trillion rupee mark for five days in a row. Traders hope cash conditions will improve this week given an expected injection of 300 billion rupees in federal spending tied to the month-end period, and another 330 billion rupees in government bond redemptions. Bond purchases from the central bank would help yields fall, but analysts warned against expecting significant action. "It is likely that RBI will continue with secondary market OMOs (open market operations). However, that will not lead to bond market rally as the amounts are small," said Vivek Rajpal, India rate strategist at Nomura in Mumbai. The one-year swap rate ended 2 bps higher at 8.01 percent, and 5-year rate closed at 7.62 percent, up 2 basis points. Traders say slight paying interest was seen on account of tight liquidity conditions. (Editing by Rafael Nam)