* 10-yr bond yields fall on suspected RBI purchases * Yields seen unlikely to fall too much * New benchmark for 10-yr bonds seen likely By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, May 2 Indian federal bond yields fell on Wednesday, coming off their intraday highs on speculation the Reserve Bank of India was buying bonds in the secondary markets, t ho ugh few traders expect significant debt gains anytime soon. The RBI has been buying bonds in secondary markets to contain excessive volatility and to improve liquidity conditions in government securities. Several traders said they suspected additional purchases on Wednesday, to offset the liquidity impact from their suspected dollar sales in foreign exchange markets after the rupee dipped below the key 53 level to the dollar. "Buying interest in bonds followed an anticipated intervention in bonds from RBI," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income analyst with AK Capital Services. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 8.63 percent, down from a sessions high of 8.70 percent. It closed at 8.67 percent on Monday. However, few traders expect a meaningful fall in yields, which are expected to stick to a 8.60 to 8.70 percent band until the government auction on Friday. The government has a heavy schedule of planned bond sales in the first half of the year, while liquidity also remains tight, as indicated by the surge in repo borrowings from the RBI. Traders do see a potential bout of buying should the government introduce a new benchmark for the 10-year bonds, given the existing 8.79 percent 2021 bonds are seen approaching their issuance limit, though that is unlikely to reverse the pressure on bonds. "Support for bonds will be limited and yields are expected to rise from here till a new benchmark hits the market," said Satapathy from AK Capital. The one-year swap rate up 1 bp at 8.02 percent, and five-year rate down 4 bp at 7.58 percent. (Editing by Rafael Nam)