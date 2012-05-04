(Updates to close) * Bond auction sold at higher-than-expected yields * Caution prevails given liquidity, supply concerns * Foreign flows could contribute to cautious view By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, May 4 Indian federal bond yields ended higher on Friday, snapping two day of falls, as traders turned bearish after the Reserve Bank of India sold debt auction at lower-than-expected prices. Traders also remain deeply cautious given the hefty supply of bonds, the tight liquidity, and the lingering concerns about foreign outflows. News that India is reviewing the status of Mauritius' tax treaty was not seen as a positive, given most of the foreign portfolio flows are believed to be routed through the samll country. "To the extent incremental funds don't come in from FIIs to debt, its a concern," said B. Prasanna, managing director and CEO of ICICI Securities Primary Dealership. The session on Friday was dominated by the 180 billion rupee auction, which ended up sold at higher yields than indicated in a Reuters poll. [ID: nI8E8FI036] The 9.15 percent 2024 bonds, which was one of the auctioned bonds, rose 4 basis points to 8.69 percent, after touching a low of 8.60 percent during the session. The benchmark 10-year bond did not trade on Friday because of the regular "shut period" ahead of Saturday's coupon payment. Liquidity deficit and supply pressure were causing investor apathy at the auctions, traders said. Markets have seen talk of secondary market intervention from the RBI, and increasing speculation of more direct action via open market operations. "Cash conditions have not been this bad in Q1 and are going to reach different proportions in June by advance tax payments. I expect RBI to not only infuse liquidity in the secondary market but also to do OMOs in June," Prasanna said. The one-year swap rate was up 1 basis point at 8.06 percent, while the five-year rate was up 3 bps at 7.60 percent. (Editing by Rafael Nam)