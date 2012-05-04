(Updates to close)
* Bond auction sold at higher-than-expected yields
* Caution prevails given liquidity, supply concerns
* Foreign flows could contribute to cautious view
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, May 4 Indian federal bond yields ended
higher on Friday, snapping two day of falls, as traders turned
bearish after the Reserve Bank of India sold debt auction at
lower-than-expected prices.
Traders also remain deeply cautious given the hefty supply
of bonds, the tight liquidity, and the lingering concerns about
foreign outflows.
News that India is reviewing the status of Mauritius' tax
treaty was not seen as a positive, given most of the foreign
portfolio flows are believed to be routed through the samll
country.
"To the extent incremental funds don't come in from FIIs to
debt, its a concern," said B. Prasanna, managing director and
CEO of ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.
The session on Friday was dominated by the 180 billion rupee
auction, which ended up sold at higher yields than indicated in
a Reuters poll. [ID: nI8E8FI036]
The 9.15 percent 2024 bonds, which was one of the auctioned
bonds, rose 4 basis points to 8.69 percent, after touching a low
of 8.60 percent during the session.
The benchmark 10-year bond did not trade on Friday because
of the regular "shut period" ahead of Saturday's coupon payment.
Liquidity deficit and supply pressure were causing investor
apathy at the auctions, traders said.
Markets have seen talk of secondary market intervention from
the RBI, and increasing speculation of more direct action via
open market operations.
"Cash conditions have not been this bad in Q1 and are going
to reach different proportions in June by advance tax payments.
I expect RBI to not only infuse liquidity in the secondary
market but also to do OMOs in June," Prasanna said.
The one-year swap rate was up 1 basis point
at 8.06 percent, while the five-year rate was up
3 bps at 7.60 percent.
(Editing by Rafael Nam)