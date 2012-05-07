(Updates to close) * Traders expect new 10-yr benchmark in next two weeks * GAAR delay garners muted response in debt markets * Outlook weak on outlook for interest rates, liquidity By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, May 7 India's 10-year federal bond yield rose ahead of the expected introduction of a new benchmark and on continued liquidity tightness, but the late bond purchase announcement from the central bank could spur price gains on Tuesday. In a surprise after market hours, India's central bank said it will buy up to 120 billion rupees ($2.27 billion) of government bonds on Friday through an open market operation (OMO) following the persistent tightness in cash conditions. That could help improve sentiment after Monday saw the 10-year bond sold off amid expectations it would soon be replaced, sometime in the next two weeks. However, the government is not likely to issue a new 10-year government bond at its scheduled auction on Friday, sources told Reuters, even as the outstanding amount of the benchmark 2021 bond has reached a hefty 700 billion rupees. "Usually the new benchmark commands a liquidity premium over the existing benchmark bonds. So investors prefer to shift to the new benchmark from the prevailing ones," said Nagaraj Kulkarni, at senior rates strategist at Standard Chartered. The current 8.79 percent 2021 benchmark bond closed at 8.69 percent, off the day's lows of 8.59 percent. It ended at 8.62 percent on Friday. The most traded bond was the 9.15 percent 2024 bond, with yields ending up 1 basis point at 8.70 percent, reversing from the day's low of 8.63 percent. Despite the RBI's OMO announcement, traders remain concerned about persistent liquidity pressures and the muted prospect of interest rate cuts. Repo borrowings again rose above the 1 trillion rupee mark on Monday, after falling to 651.45 billion rupees on Friday. Indian announced on Monday a one-year delay in the introduction of measures to crack down on tax evasion by overseas investors, but the announcement failed to have much of an impact in bond markets. Foreign investors have reduced their Indian local currency debt holdings by about $1.8 billion since the General Anti-Avoidance Rule (GAAR) was unveiled in mid-March, according to Standard Chartered, but the bank a meaningful resumption of inflows was uncertain despite Monday's announcement. "With concerns about tax-related uncertainties subsiding, macro fundamentals should come back into focus for debt investors," the bank said in a note. "While we expect recent bond outflows from the Indian market to partly reverse, the extent of further monetary policy easing will determine the magnitude of this reversal," StanChart added. India's 1-year OIS rate down 4 basis points at 8.02 percent, while 5-year OIS down 8 basis point at 7.52 percent. (Editing by)