* Traders expect new 10-yr benchmark in next two weeks
* GAAR delay garners muted response in debt markets
* Outlook weak on outlook for interest rates, liquidity
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, May 7 India's 10-year federal bond yield
rose ahead of the expected introduction of a new benchmark and
on continued liquidity tightness, but the late bond purchase
announcement from the central bank could spur price gains on
Tuesday.
In a surprise after market hours, India's central bank said
it will buy up to 120 billion rupees ($2.27 billion) of
government bonds on Friday through an open market operation
(OMO) following the persistent tightness in cash conditions.
That could help improve sentiment after Monday saw the
10-year bond sold off amid expectations it would soon be
replaced, sometime in the next two weeks.
However, the government is not likely to issue a new 10-year
government bond at its scheduled auction on Friday, sources told
Reuters, even as the outstanding amount of the benchmark 2021
bond has reached a hefty 700 billion rupees.
"Usually the new benchmark commands a liquidity premium over
the existing benchmark bonds. So investors prefer to shift to
the new benchmark from the prevailing ones," said Nagaraj
Kulkarni, at senior rates strategist at Standard Chartered.
The current 8.79 percent 2021 benchmark bond
closed at 8.69 percent, off the day's lows of 8.59 percent. It
ended at 8.62 percent on Friday.
The most traded bond was the 9.15 percent 2024 bond, with
yields ending up 1 basis point at 8.70 percent,
reversing from the day's low of 8.63 percent.
Despite the RBI's OMO announcement, traders remain concerned
about persistent liquidity pressures and the muted prospect of
interest rate cuts.
Repo borrowings again rose above the 1 trillion rupee mark
on Monday, after falling to 651.45 billion rupees on Friday.
Indian announced on Monday a one-year delay in the
introduction of measures to crack down on tax evasion by
overseas investors, but the announcement failed to have much of
an impact in bond markets.
Foreign investors have reduced their Indian local currency
debt holdings by about $1.8 billion since the General
Anti-Avoidance Rule (GAAR) was unveiled in mid-March, according
to Standard Chartered, but the bank a meaningful resumption of
inflows was uncertain despite Monday's announcement.
"With concerns about tax-related uncertainties subsiding,
macro fundamentals should come back into focus for debt
investors," the bank said in a note.
"While we expect recent bond outflows from the Indian market
to partly reverse, the extent of further monetary policy easing
will determine the magnitude of this reversal," StanChart added.
India's 1-year OIS rate down 4 basis points
at 8.02 percent, while 5-year OIS down 8 basis
point at 7.52 percent.
