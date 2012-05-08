(Updates to close) By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, May 8 India's 10-year federal bond yield eased to its lowest in more than two weeks on Tuesday on hopes liquidity would improve as the central bank plans to buy debt through open market operations later this week. Liquidity has been a key concern in debt markets, especially now that the Reserve Bank of India is suspected to be intervening in foreign exchange markets by selling dollars. In a reflection of the cash crunch, India's repo borrowings have stayed above 1 trillion rupees mark for nine of the past 11 sessions. The prospect of OMOs, announced by the central bank on Monday, offset the worries seen in India's forex and stock market amid fears that the government had not fully addressed the concerns over taxation for foreign investors. "Constant FX intervention has exacerbated the liquidity crunch, pushing up the bond yields. The OMO announcement and RBI statement have provided assurance to the markets of continued liquidity infusion from this route," said Anuj Tagra, a dealer with Union Bank of India. The benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond closed at 8.54 percent, a level last seen on April 23. It closed at 8.69 percent on Monday. Traders are also anticipating the unveiling of a new 10-year bond benchmark, though India is not likely to issue a new 10-year debt at its scheduled auction on Friday, sources told Reuters. "With a fortnightly time lag for introduction of new 10 year benchmark and frequent currency intervention, the movement in yield would be driven by RBI's intervention either through secondary market purchases or OMO," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income analyst with AK Capital Services. Despite the RBI's OMO announcement, the swap market remained concerned about persistent liquidity pressures and the muted prospect of interest rate cuts. India's 1-year OIS rate and the 5-year OIS were down 1 basis points each at 8.01 percent and 7.51 percent, respectively. (Editing by Rafael Nam)