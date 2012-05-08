(Updates to close)
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, May 8 India's 10-year federal bond yield
eased to its lowest in more than two weeks on Tuesday on hopes
liquidity would improve as the central bank plans to buy debt
through open market operations later this week.
Liquidity has been a key concern in debt markets, especially
now that the Reserve Bank of India is suspected to be
intervening in foreign exchange markets by selling dollars.
In a reflection of the cash crunch, India's repo borrowings
have stayed above 1 trillion rupees mark for nine of the past 11
sessions.
The prospect of OMOs, announced by the central bank on
Monday, offset the worries seen in India's forex and stock
market amid fears that the government had not fully addressed
the concerns over taxation for foreign investors.
"Constant FX intervention has exacerbated the liquidity
crunch, pushing up the bond yields. The OMO announcement and RBI
statement have provided assurance to the markets of continued
liquidity infusion from this route," said Anuj Tagra, a dealer
with Union Bank of India.
The benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond closed
at 8.54 percent, a level last seen on April 23. It closed at
8.69 percent on Monday.
Traders are also anticipating the unveiling of a new 10-year
bond benchmark, though India is not likely to issue a new
10-year debt at its scheduled auction on Friday, sources told
Reuters.
"With a fortnightly time lag for introduction of new 10 year
benchmark and frequent currency intervention, the movement in
yield would be driven by RBI's intervention either through
secondary market purchases or OMO," said Shakti Satapathy, a
fixed income analyst with AK Capital Services.
Despite the RBI's OMO announcement, the swap market remained
concerned about persistent liquidity pressures and the muted
prospect of interest rate cuts.
India's 1-year OIS rate and the 5-year OIS
were down 1 basis points each at 8.01 percent and
7.51 percent, respectively.
