(Updates to close) * Bond yields rise as investors book profits on debt * The cenbank's OMO announcement had sparked debt rally * Traders warn against regular liquidity injections By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, May 9 India federal bond yields rose on Wednesday as traders booked profits after a rally in prices in recent sessions, though hopes for a small relief in liquidity remained ahead of the central bank's bond purchases at the end of the week. Yields have dropped as much as 18 basis points after the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it would buy up to 120 billion rupees ($2.25 billion) of government bonds via open market operations Despite the announcement, traders warned the Reserve Bank of India was not likely to continue regular injections of liquidity, and would opt instead for sporadic actions when it feels cash conditions are getting too tight. A plunge in the rupee in the recent sessions has prompted suspected forex interventino from the RBI, which is worsening liquidity at a time when repo borrowings have risen above the 1 trillion rupee mark in 10 out of the past 12 sessions. "Given that there is no certainty on OMOs it is difficult for bonds to see a sustained rally," said Vivek Rajpal, India rate strategist at Nomura in Mumbai. The benchmark 2021 bond closed at 8.56 percent, rebounding from a low of 8.50 percent during the session. It closed at 8.54 percent on Tuesday. The 10-year bond yield had posted the biggest intraday fall in four months on Tuesday. The liquidity tightness has increased the cost of borrowing for the government at a time when it has heavy supply of debt lined up. India next plans to sell 150 billion rupees worth of bonds on Friday. Rajpal expects bond yields to be in the 8.35 to 8.65 percent in the near term. Investors are also keeping an eye out for industrial production and inflation data, scheduled to be released on Friday and Monday, respectively. India's 1-year OIS rate rose 3 basis points to 8.04 percent, while 5-year OIS ended up 2 basis points at 7.53 percent. (Editing by Rafael Nam)