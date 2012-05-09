(Updates to close)
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, May 9 India federal bond yields rose on
Wednesday as traders booked profits after a rally in prices in
recent sessions, though hopes for a small relief in liquidity
remained ahead of the central bank's bond purchases at the end
of the week.
Yields have dropped as much as 18 basis points after the
Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it would buy up to 120
billion rupees ($2.25 billion) of government bonds via open
market operations
Despite the announcement, traders warned the Reserve Bank of
India was not likely to continue regular injections of
liquidity, and would opt instead for sporadic actions when it
feels cash conditions are getting too tight.
A plunge in the rupee in the recent sessions has prompted
suspected forex interventino from the RBI, which is worsening
liquidity at a time when repo borrowings have risen above the 1
trillion rupee mark in 10 out of the past 12 sessions.
"Given that there is no certainty on OMOs it is difficult
for bonds to see a sustained rally," said Vivek Rajpal,
India rate strategist at Nomura in Mumbai.
The benchmark 2021 bond closed at 8.56
percent, rebounding from a low of 8.50 percent during the
session. It closed at 8.54 percent on Tuesday.
The 10-year bond yield had posted the biggest intraday fall
in four months on Tuesday.
The liquidity tightness has increased the cost of borrowing
for the government at a time when it has heavy supply of debt
lined up. India next plans to sell 150 billion rupees worth of
bonds on Friday.
Rajpal expects bond yields to be in the 8.35 to 8.65 percent
in the near term.
Investors are also keeping an eye out for industrial
production and inflation data, scheduled to be released on
Friday and Monday, respectively.
India's 1-year OIS rate rose 3 basis points
to 8.04 percent, while 5-year OIS ended up 2
basis points at 7.53 percent.
