(Updates to close)
* Bond yields flat ahead of Fri's debt auction
* RBI's FX measures, interventions seen sapping rupee
liquidity
* However, more India bond purchases seen possible
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, May 10 Indian federal bond yields ended
steady on Thursday as traders avoided big positions a day before
the government's 150 billion rupee ($2.79 billion) debt sale.
Bonds remained supported, despite a cash deficit of 1
trillion rupees, as the central bank will also conduct debt
purchases via open market operations of 120 billion rupees to
inject liquidity on Friday.
The central bank's move to shore up the rupee on Thursday,
combined with its frequent interventions in foreign exchange
markets, are keeping bond traders cautious, as it could sap
rupee liquidity from markets.
"Stop-gap measures by RBI to curb excessive shorting in the
INR, will see bonds run the risk of getting sold off, as markets
don't take unorthodox measures such as today as positive," said
Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, CIMB Investment Bank's regional rates
and foreign exchange strategist in Kuala Lumpur.
The benchmark 2021 bond yield ended unchanged
at Wednesday's close of 8.56 percent, after moving in a 8.53 to
8.60 percent band.
India's OIS rates gained, with 1-year up 2
basis points at 8.06 percent and 5-year also up 3
basis points at 7.56 percent.
Traders said rates were reflecting an FX risk premium as
concerns rise over rupee liquidity.
However, some traders believe continued central bank
intervention could lead to more bond purchases as the RBI looks
to neutralise the impact of dollar sales.
Investors are also keeping an eye out for industrial
production and inflation data, scheduled to be released on
Friday and Monday, respectively.
($1 = 53.7150 Indian rupees)
(Editing by)