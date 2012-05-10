(Updates to close) * Bond yields flat ahead of Fri's debt auction * RBI's FX measures, interventions seen sapping rupee liquidity * However, more India bond purchases seen possible By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, May 10 Indian federal bond yields ended steady on Thursday as traders avoided big positions a day before the government's 150 billion rupee ($2.79 billion) debt sale. Bonds remained supported, despite a cash deficit of 1 trillion rupees, as the central bank will also conduct debt purchases via open market operations of 120 billion rupees to inject liquidity on Friday. The central bank's move to shore up the rupee on Thursday, combined with its frequent interventions in foreign exchange markets, are keeping bond traders cautious, as it could sap rupee liquidity from markets. "Stop-gap measures by RBI to curb excessive shorting in the INR, will see bonds run the risk of getting sold off, as markets don't take unorthodox measures such as today as positive," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, CIMB Investment Bank's regional rates and foreign exchange strategist in Kuala Lumpur. The benchmark 2021 bond yield ended unchanged at Wednesday's close of 8.56 percent, after moving in a 8.53 to 8.60 percent band. India's OIS rates gained, with 1-year up 2 basis points at 8.06 percent and 5-year also up 3 basis points at 7.56 percent. Traders said rates were reflecting an FX risk premium as concerns rise over rupee liquidity. However, some traders believe continued central bank intervention could lead to more bond purchases as the RBI looks to neutralise the impact of dollar sales. Investors are also keeping an eye out for industrial production and inflation data, scheduled to be released on Friday and Monday, respectively. ($1 = 53.7150 Indian rupees) (Editing by)