(Updates to close) * 10-yr bond yield flat; falls 6 bps for week * OMO helped improve sentiment; liquidity worries remain * Traders on guard for inflation data due Mon. By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, May 11 Indian bond yields ended flat, taking a breather after price gains this week given upcoming inflation data and doubts about additional liquidity measures after the central bank bought back 97.6 billion rupees worth of bonds on Friday. The Reserve Bank of India's open market operations, first announced on Monday, have helped improve sentiment in debt markets this week, and helped the central bank pull off a successful auction of 150 billion rupees in debt on Friday. Markets are now in wait-and-see mode ahead of the key inflation data due on Monday, with analysts expecting the wholesale price index to have eased only slightly in April. The caution prevailed even as the unexpected contraction in industrial output data on Friday sparked talk of potential monetary easing, with traders preferring to wait for WPI given the volatile nature of the factory data. Also on Friday, Reserve Bank of India's Subir Gokarn said the "tendency" for interest rates was "downward", despite its concerns about inflation. "Gokarn comments have validated hopes of a rate cut," said Anoop Verma, an associate vice president at Development Credit Bank. The benchmark 2021 bond yield ended unchanged, matching Thursday's close of 8.56 percent, after falling 6 basis points for the week. Yields have fallen for two consecutive weeks now and are down 11 basis points for the month. However, traders see limited scope for further gains in debt prices, as any easing action may be a while away. Investors also remain worried about continued liquidity tightness, given expectations the RBI will only buy back bonds sporadically, even as repo borrowing have regularly surpassed the 1 trillion rupee mark this month. J.P.Morgan said in a report that India's liquidity deficit could worsen, hitting 1.5 trillion rupees in June, as government spending remains tepid. Expectations for more interventions in foreign exchange markets by a central bank looking to shore up the rupee are also raising worries about a cash crunch. In India's OIS rates, the 1-year down 2 basis points to 8.04 percent and the 5-year fell 5 basis points to 7.51 percent. (Editing by Rafael Nam)