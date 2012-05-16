(Updates to close) * Traders book profit after 4-session rally in prices * Markets jittery as rupee hits all-time low * Central bank's concerns on inflation weigh By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, May 16 Indian bond yields rose on Wednesday, with traders booking profits after a recent rally in prices, as doubts crept up on the central bank's intention to conduct more bond buys to offset the liquidity strain caused by its forex market interventions. Concerns raised by central bank chief Duvvuri Subbarao's statement that the monetary policy had to act even if inflation was driven by food prices weighed on sentiment. The central bank, in its April policy statement, had cited softening manufacturing prices for cutting policy rates more than expected, even as food prices remained at elevated levels. Besides, media reports that the Reserve Bank of India may directly sell dollars to oil companies via a special window also dragged. "Fatigue has set in after the recent rally," said Sandeep Bagla, executive vice-president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd. "Market talks of special market operation implied reduction in normal OMOs (open market operations), adding to the jitters from Subbarao's comments that the RBI has to act even if food prices go up also weighed, although he might have been referring to the past rate hikes." The benchmark 2021 bond yield ended at 8.52 percent, 2 basis points higher than the previous close. The Indian rupee hit a record low as global risk aversion and weak local fundamentals weighed on the local unit. In the recent sessions, bonds have benefitted from a safe-haven bid f ollowing a rise in global risk aversion, and as the rupee and equities fell given concerns about India's economic and fiscal challenges as well as foreign fund ou t flows. Liquidity has improved to some extent - with the repo borrowing under 1 trillion rupees for the second straight session on Wednesday - but the RBI's suspected interventions in the foreign exchange markets continued to weigh. However, the central bank's purchases of up to 120 billion rupees of government bonds helped soothe sentiment. The overnight indexed swap (OIS) front-end eased on expectation of improving liquidity from the OMO scheduled on Friday, while the long-end swaps inched up on Subbarao's comments on inflation, traders said. The 1-year OIS rates closed down 2 basis points at 8.01 percent and the 5-year rose 1 basis point to 7.46 percent. (Editing by Malini Menon)