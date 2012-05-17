* Oil prices slump, risk aversion benefit bonds
* Rupee moves, cbank intervention watched
* Nomura says time to buy Indian bonds
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, May 17 Indian federal bond yields edged
down on Thursday as oil prices continued to slump and as risk
aversion remained, but concerns about the liquidity impact from
central bank interventions prevented further falls.
The market is expected to be range-bound in the near term as
the rupee slumped to a new record low of 54.60 against the
dollar, sparking suspected dollar sales from a central bank
looking to defend the local currency.
However, at least traders are comforted that cash conditions
are easing, with bank borrowing from the Reserve Bank of India
under the repo window falling to an average 900 billion rupees
over the last three sessions.
The RBI is also offsetting the impact from its interventions
with bond purchases via open market operations: its second in as
many weeks will take place on Friday.
"After the euro sell-off today, traders starting taking
positions for tomorrow, leading to a mild rally," said Debendra
Dash, a fixed income dealer with Development Credit Bank.
The benchmark 2021 bond yield ended at 8.49
percent, 3 basis points below its close on Wednesday.
Liquidity will be key for the outlook of debt markets, while
traders are also keenly checking oil prices and the fallout from
Greece's political problems.
Oil prices have slumped recently -- with Brent below
$109 on Thursday -- which is expected to help ease inflationary
pressures in India.
Some analysts are getting more comfortable recommending
Indian debt at these yields.
Nomura said it was time to initiate an outright long bond
and received OIS positions, predicting rises in bond yields
would be limited as subdued core inflation and mixed activity
data could lead the RBI to focus more on growth.
The overnight indexed swaps (OIS) eased on expectation of
improving liquidity from the OMO scheduled on Friday.
The 1-year OIS rates closed down 1 basis
point at 8.00 percent and the 5-year fell 2 basis
point to 7.44 percent.
($1 = 54.5 Indian Rupees)
