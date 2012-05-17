* Oil prices slump, risk aversion benefit bonds

* Rupee moves, cbank intervention watched

* Nomura says time to buy Indian bonds

By Swati Bhat

MUMBAI, May 17 Indian federal bond yields edged down on Thursday as oil prices continued to slump and as risk aversion remained, but concerns about the liquidity impact from central bank interventions prevented further falls.

The market is expected to be range-bound in the near term as the rupee slumped to a new record low of 54.60 against the dollar, sparking suspected dollar sales from a central bank looking to defend the local currency.

However, at least traders are comforted that cash conditions are easing, with bank borrowing from the Reserve Bank of India under the repo window falling to an average 900 billion rupees over the last three sessions.

The RBI is also offsetting the impact from its interventions with bond purchases via open market operations: its second in as many weeks will take place on Friday.

"After the euro sell-off today, traders starting taking positions for tomorrow, leading to a mild rally," said Debendra Dash, a fixed income dealer with Development Credit Bank.

The benchmark 2021 bond yield ended at 8.49 percent, 3 basis points below its close on Wednesday.

Liquidity will be key for the outlook of debt markets, while traders are also keenly checking oil prices and the fallout from Greece's political problems.

Oil prices have slumped recently -- with Brent below $109 on Thursday -- which is expected to help ease inflationary pressures in India.

Some analysts are getting more comfortable recommending Indian debt at these yields.

Nomura said it was time to initiate an outright long bond and received OIS positions, predicting rises in bond yields would be limited as subdued core inflation and mixed activity data could lead the RBI to focus more on growth.

The overnight indexed swaps (OIS) eased on expectation of improving liquidity from the OMO scheduled on Friday.

The 1-year OIS rates closed down 1 basis point at 8.00 percent and the 5-year fell 2 basis point to 7.44 percent. ($1 = 54.5 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Rafael Nam)