* India's benchmark 2021 bond yield up 3 basis points at 8.52 percent, as traders cut positions after having bid aggressively at the 150 billion rupee bond auction. * However, drop in oil prices -- with Brent crude hitting its lowest in 2012 on Friday -- prevents a much sharper rise in yields, traders say. * Rupee's moves also being watched for potential central bank intervention. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)