MUMBAI, May 23 Indian bond yields eased in early trading on Wednesday as traders welcomed the central bank's move to buy bonds via an open market operation. The benchmark 2021 bond yield was at 8.50 percent, down 2 basis points. The central bank late on Tuesday said it will buy up to 120 billion rupees via OMOs on Friday, its third weekly bond purchase. Traders saw the action as part of the Resere Bank of India's efforts to offset its interventions in currency markets. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)