* 10-yr yield falls 26 bps for month

* Economic growth in Q4 slumps to nine-year low

* Sets up expectations for rate cut in June

By Swati Bhat

MUMBAI, May 31 India's benchmark 10-year bond prices rallied, sending yields to their lowest level in a month and half at one point, as traders positioned for a rate cut by the central bank following a sharp slump of economic growth in the January-March quarter.

India's economy grew at just 5.3 percent in the March quarter of fiscal year 2012, its slowest pace in nine years, as the manufacturing sector shrank, reinforcing concerns about a domestic economy.

The Reserve Bank of India cut the repo rate last month by 50 basis points to 8 percent, but traders bet the central bank will have to reverse its reluctance so far to ease any further given slowing growth is bound to offset its concerns about inflation.

"Market positioning was very light, and with this GDP data the market has started discounting a rate cut by the RBI. So if repo is expected to fall to 7.75 percent, the 10-year could go to 8.25 percent," said Dinesh Ahuja, a fixed income funds manager with SBI Funds Management.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 8.38 percent, down 14 basis points on the day. It had dropped to as low as 8.36 percent, its lowest since April 19.

Trading was very heavy, with total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform at a 325.15 billion rupees ($5.8 billion), more than three times the normal average 90-100 billion rupees.

The falls on Thursday brought the yield down 26 basis points for May, its biggest fall in four months.

Expectations about interest rates will likely be key in the lead up to the RBI meeting in mid-June. Inflation data is due next week, and will be key in setting these expectations.

Traders will also continue to watch out for any news from the central bank regarding more open market operations to infuse liquidity into the system.

How the government approaches fiscal consolidation would also be key, as markets doubt India can stick to its fiscal deficit target of 5.1 percent this year, which is below the 5.76 percent in fiscal 2011/12.

After markets close India announced a 10 percent cut in non-plan spending in 2012/13, but analysts interpreted as a gesture that would do little to significantly improve the government's finances.

"A large part of non plan spending happens on interest payments, debt repayments, defence and salaries etc., which cannot be included in this austerity drive. This won't have a material impact on the overall spending," said Gaurav Kapur, senior economist at RBS in Mumbai.

The overnight indexed swap rates also dropped sharply following the data. The one-year OIS rate fell 15 basis points to 7.77 percent while the five-year rate dropped 9 basis points to 7.34 percent. ($1 = 56.1 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)