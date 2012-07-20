* Policy reform hopes, liquidity support bond prices

* Strong demand seen in debt auction; FII debt limit more mixed

* Swap rates fall, 5-year OIS ends near 2012 lows

By Archana Narayanan

MUMBAI, July 20 Indian federal bond yields fell on Friday, ending a positive week for debt markets, supported by hopes of policy reform measures from the government and by improving liquidity conditions.

The upbeat tone was reflected in the strong demand seen at the government debt sale for 150 billion rupees earlier in the day, which helped further shore up sentiment.

After the markets close, India's stock exchange regulator saw mixed demand for the auction of 302.03 billion rupees, with unrestricted government bonds and corporate bonds receiving the strongest demand.

Kumar Rachapudi, fixed income strategist at Barclays Capital in Singapore, said signs of improving liquidity conditions are supporting debt prices.

"Hopes of monetary policy easing and expectations of some sort of positive news on the fiscal front soon from the government is also supporting bonds," he added.

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 2 basis points to 8.07 percent. It fell 3 bps for the week after falling to as low as 8.01 percent on Monday, a 15-month low.

Traders are eyeing whether the government will announce policy reforms, such as an increase in diesel prices or allowing more foreign investment, which are seen as critical for India to meet its fiscal deficit target of 5.1 percent.

Significant improvement in liquidity, with repo borrowing well within the RBI's comfort zone for the last two weeks has also soothed market nerves.

Bond yields and swap rates have been volatile this week driven by swings in expectations of the policy action.

Lower-than-expected inflation data on Monday spurred a rally in debt markets and sent swap rates lower, but subsequent hawkish comments from Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao dented those hopes.

The 5-year rate fell 3 basis points to 6.92 percent on Friday, close to the 2012 low of 6.88 percent hit on Monday. T h e 1-year rate fell 4 basis points to 7.61 percent.

Although few analysts expect a rate cut the RBI's policy review on July 31, the central bank has been urging the government to lower the subsidy bill to enable better monetary policy transmission.

Inflation expectations will also be key, especially as lower-than-expected rainfalls during the monsoon season raise worries about inflation, and as global crude prices continue to gain. (Editing by Rafael Nam)