* Policy reform hopes, liquidity support bond prices
* Strong demand seen in debt auction; FII debt limit more
mixed
* Swap rates fall, 5-year OIS ends near 2012 lows
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, July 20 Indian federal bond yields fell
on Friday, ending a positive week for debt markets, supported by
hopes of policy reform measures from the government and by
improving liquidity conditions.
The upbeat tone was reflected in the strong demand seen at
the government debt sale for 150 billion rupees earlier in the
day, which helped further shore up sentiment.
After the markets close, India's stock exchange regulator
saw mixed demand for the auction of 302.03 billion rupees, with
unrestricted government bonds and corporate bonds receiving the
strongest demand.
Kumar Rachapudi, fixed income strategist at Barclays Capital
in Singapore, said signs of improving liquidity conditions are
supporting debt prices.
"Hopes of monetary policy easing and expectations of some
sort of positive news on the fiscal front soon from the
government is also supporting bonds," he added.
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 2
basis points to 8.07 percent. It fell 3 bps for the week after
falling to as low as 8.01 percent on Monday, a 15-month low.
Traders are eyeing whether the government will announce
policy reforms, such as an increase in diesel prices or allowing
more foreign investment, which are seen as critical for India to
meet its fiscal deficit target of 5.1 percent.
Significant improvement in liquidity, with repo borrowing
well within the RBI's comfort zone for the last two weeks has
also soothed market nerves.
Bond yields and swap rates have been volatile this week
driven by swings in expectations of the policy action.
Lower-than-expected inflation data on Monday spurred a rally
in debt markets and sent swap rates lower, but subsequent
hawkish comments from Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri
Subbarao dented those hopes.
The 5-year rate fell 3 basis points to 6.92
percent on Friday, close to the 2012 low of 6.88 percent hit on
Monday. T h e 1-year rate fell 4 basis points to
7.61 percent.
Although few analysts expect a rate cut the RBI's policy
review on July 31, the central bank has been urging the
government to lower the subsidy bill to enable better monetary
policy transmission.
Inflation expectations will also be key, especially as
lower-than-expected rainfalls during the monsoon season raise
worries about inflation, and as global crude prices
continue to gain.
