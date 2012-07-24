By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, July 24 Indian federal bond yields ended flat on Tuesday as the lack of domestic triggers and the global risk aversion extends a period of subdued trading. More activity was seen in overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates, which recovered from steep falls on Monday because of expectations the Reserve Bank of India would hold the repo rate steady at its policy review on July 31. "The global risk-off fears are keeping markets steady. I expect there could be a gradual fall in bond prices if there is a slight risk-on," said Sandeep Bagla, a senior vice president with ICICI Securities Primary Dealership. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 8.07 percent, steady from Monday's close. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was lower at 154.6 billion rupees ($2.8 billion). Global risk factors continue to dominate trading in Indian markets, and could keep trading subdued in the lead up to the central bank meeting. The euro fell against the dollar on Tuesday following weak German manufacturing data, and looked likely to extend losses on mounting concerns Spain may need a full bailout. Meanwhile, traders are also eyeing whether the government will announce new action in India, such as an increase in diesel prices or allowing more foreign investment. Views on whether the central bank will lower rates on July 31 are mixed, though the Reserve Bank of India is seen as more likely to keep rates on hold, leading to a paying bias in OIS. India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate rose 4 basis points to 6.89 percent, after falling to a low of 6.84 percent on Monday, to mark its lowest level so far this year. The 1-year rate closed up 2 bps at 7.59 percent. ($1 = 56.1 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Rafael Nam)