By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, July 25 Indian federal bond yields rose for the first session in four on Wednesday on growing expectations the central bank would hold interest rates steady at its policy review next week. Traders had already started pricing in the prospect the Reserve Bank of India will fight inflation over boosting growth in its July 31 decision. However, those expectations were further cemented after Pronab Sen, principal adviser to India's Planning Commission, told newswire Dow Jones the RBI was likely to hold rates steady next week, adding the government needed to cut subsidies to improve confidence about its fiscal health. The RBI is independent of the government, and Sen does not have a direct influence on monetary policy, but the views nonetheless hit already fragile market sentiment. "Yields are up due to profit booking ahead of the policy. I am not expecting a rate cut," said Mahendra Jajoo, head of fixed income at Pramerica Asset Managers. The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 3 basis points to 8.10 percent, after trading in a range of 8.06 percent to 8.11 percent during the session. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at a moderate 161.50 billion rupees ($2.9 billion). Still, some traders are still bracing for potential action. The 1-month OIS rate closed at 7.86 percent, while the 1-year rate is not far off recent levels of 7.50 percent, despite rising 5 bps to 7.64 percent on Wednesday. Both rates are below the repo rate of 8.00 percent, thus indicating some expectations for rate cuts in the near term, though recently eased liquidity conditions are also a large driving factor. "Market pricing as per the forward curve suggests is positioned for a 25 bps rate cut, though broadly there are no expectations as such. Last time too, market was pricing in a rate cut," a dealer with a private bank said. RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao has previously said the government needs to take measures to reduce the fiscal deficit and spur growth. However, hopes for that type of action are fading after a senior oil ministry official told reporters on Wednesday a hike in fuel prices was unlikely before September, denting hopes for a much needed action to reduce the government's subsidy burden. Worries about a potential delay in policy reforms sent the rupee to as low as 56.44 during the session, its lowest since June 29, though still well above the record low of 57.32 hit in late June. Further falls in the rupee could revive interventions from the central bank, reigniting concerns about liquidity during a period when the cash deficit appeared to be contained. Banks have been borrowing an average of around 450 billion rupees from the central bank at its repo window putting liquidity well within the central bank's comfort zone. "The OIS and rally seen recently in short-term rates is also a function of the improved liquidity situation but with the rupee back to above 56 levels, forex intervention apprehensions are also up," Jajoo said. The benchmark 5-year OIS rate closed up 5 basis points at 6.94 percent. ($1 = 56.2 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Rafael Nam)