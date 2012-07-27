* Sale results better-than-hoped; yields retreat briefly
* Rate cut by RBI can push OIS rates down 20 bps, bonds 15
bps
* Macro-econ report on Mon may provide some cues on RBI
stance
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, July 27 Indian federal bond yields
closed marginally higher after moving in a tight range on Friday
as investors preferred to stay light ahead of the central bank's
monetary policy review, where it is widely expected to hold key
rates unchanged.
Traders said they preferred to stay on the sidelines ahead
of Tuesday's policy review as despite most people expecting a
status quo, some hopes for a rate cut remain.
Yields had briefly retreated from the day's high after
better-than-hoped auction cut-offs. The central bank sold the
benchmark 10-year bond at 8.11 percent, below the polled median
estimate of 8.12 percent.
The one-month overnight indexed swap rate
closed at 7.85 percent, well below the repo rate of 8 percent,
reflecting some rate cut expectations.
The market rhetoric in recent days has been overwhelmingly
of the Reserve Bank of India keeping interest rates on hold on
Tuesday, with a Reuters poll showing 19 out of 20 analysts
expect that outcome.
However, Barclays Capital is the only exception, predicting
a rate cut on the back of easing in other emerging Asian
countries, a bad monsoon further adding to growth risks and a
plateaued headline inflation and benign core inflation.
"Our official call is for a rate cut but we do acknowledge
that the risks of a pause have risen," said Kumar Rachapudi, a
fixed income strategist with Barclays Capital.
"Market has pared back rate cut expectations but OIS rates
could still move down 20 bps or up 10 bps depending on whether
the RBI chooses to cut rates or stay pat," he added.
Traders expect the reaction in the bond market to be
slightly subdued as compared to the OIS market due to lower
volumes. The 10-year bond yield is likely to move up 5-7 bps in
case of a no-change and down 15 bps if there is a rate cut.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at
8.12 percent, up 1 basis point from its previous close, after
moving in a tight band of 8.10 percent to 8.12 percent.
On the week, yields rose 5 bps, its first weekly rise in
four. Traders will eye the macro economic report to be released
by the central bank at 5 p.m. (1130 GMT) on Monday for cues on
the likely policy decision.
Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading
platform was at a low 127.15 billion rupees ($2.26 billion).
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate closed up 2
bps at 6.98 percent while the 1-year rate
closed down 1 bp at 7.63 percent.
($1 = 56.30 Indian Rupees)
(Editing by Sunil Nair; Editing by Sunil Nair)