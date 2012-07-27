* Sale results better-than-hoped; yields retreat briefly * Rate cut by RBI can push OIS rates down 20 bps, bonds 15 bps * Macro-econ report on Mon may provide some cues on RBI stance By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, July 27 Indian federal bond yields closed marginally higher after moving in a tight range on Friday as investors preferred to stay light ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review, where it is widely expected to hold key rates unchanged. Traders said they preferred to stay on the sidelines ahead of Tuesday's policy review as despite most people expecting a status quo, some hopes for a rate cut remain. Yields had briefly retreated from the day's high after better-than-hoped auction cut-offs. The central bank sold the benchmark 10-year bond at 8.11 percent, below the polled median estimate of 8.12 percent. The one-month overnight indexed swap rate closed at 7.85 percent, well below the repo rate of 8 percent, reflecting some rate cut expectations. The market rhetoric in recent days has been overwhelmingly of the Reserve Bank of India keeping interest rates on hold on Tuesday, with a Reuters poll showing 19 out of 20 analysts expect that outcome. However, Barclays Capital is the only exception, predicting a rate cut on the back of easing in other emerging Asian countries, a bad monsoon further adding to growth risks and a plateaued headline inflation and benign core inflation. "Our official call is for a rate cut but we do acknowledge that the risks of a pause have risen," said Kumar Rachapudi, a fixed income strategist with Barclays Capital. "Market has pared back rate cut expectations but OIS rates could still move down 20 bps or up 10 bps depending on whether the RBI chooses to cut rates or stay pat," he added. Traders expect the reaction in the bond market to be slightly subdued as compared to the OIS market due to lower volumes. The 10-year bond yield is likely to move up 5-7 bps in case of a no-change and down 15 bps if there is a rate cut. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 8.12 percent, up 1 basis point from its previous close, after moving in a tight band of 8.10 percent to 8.12 percent. On the week, yields rose 5 bps, its first weekly rise in four. Traders will eye the macro economic report to be released by the central bank at 5 p.m. (1130 GMT) on Monday for cues on the likely policy decision. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at a low 127.15 billion rupees ($2.26 billion). The benchmark 5-year OIS rate closed up 2 bps at 6.98 percent while the 1-year rate closed down 1 bp at 7.63 percent. ($1 = 56.30 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Sunil Nair; Editing by Sunil Nair)