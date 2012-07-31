MUMBAI, July 31 India's benchmark 10-year bond
yields rose to a one-month high after the central bank cut the
proportion of government debt and other securities that lenders
must hold, while also raising its inflation outlook, casting
doubts about future rate cuts.
As widely expected, the Reserve Bank of India kept the
country's main lending rate at 8.00 percent, though
it surprised markets by lowering the statutory liquidity ratio
to 23 percent from 24 percent.
The SLR mandates the proportion of deposits that banks must
hold in approved securities such as gold, cash, and government
bonds. The cut is expected to improve liquidity, though its
broader impact would likely be muted, analysts said.
Instead, the more lasting consequence could come after it
raised its wholesale price index inflation projection to 7
percent in the year ending in March 2013, from 6.5 percent.
"The cut in banks' statutory liquidity ratio doesn't make a
difference. Credit growth has not picked up because rates are
higher for corporates, and banks have asset quality issues,"
said A. Prasanna, a senior economist at ICICI Securities Primary
Dealership.
"At present, it doesn't look as if the RBI is in a position
to cut rates. However, there is enough room in the second half
of the year for a 50 basis points cut, but the timing is
difficult to determine."
Overnight indexed swaps surged, with the benchmark 5-year
OIS rate up 10 bps to 7.10 percent from its
previous close, while the 1-year rate rose 5 bps
to 7.69 percent.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to as
high as 8.28 percent from its 8.15 percent close on Monday,
marking the highest yield for a 10-year bond since July 2.
However, the yield was last trading at 8.22 percent, as
traders were at least comforted after the RBI said managing
liquidity remains an objective, and will respond to pressures
including by purchasing bonds through open market operations.
Liquidity conditions have eased noticeably this month, with
repo borrowings from banks repeatedly coming in within the RBI's
comfort zone.
The central bank conducted its last OMO in late June.
"With a cut in bank's statutory liquidity ratio announced, we
expect the RBI will now do more open market operations to
support the huge government borrowing," said Sujan Hajra, chief
economist at Anand Rathi Securities.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)