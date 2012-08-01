* Bond yields seen rising ahead of heavy debt sales

* OMO expectations low given eased liquidity conditions

* Appointment of new finmin seen positive, awaiting action

By Subhadip Sircar

MUMBAI, August 1 Indian bond yields eased on Wednesday, in what was seen as a momentary retreat from the one-month highs hit in the previous session, given expectations the central bank would abstain from debt purchases, depriving markets of a near-term driver.

The cash deficit in India's banking system has eased considerably last month to within the Reserve Bank of India's comfort window, making it less likely the central bank will purchase bonds via open market operations.

A lack of OMOs would come as traders pare back some of their bets on rate cuts, after the RBI kept the repo rate on hold on Tuesday and maintained its hawkish stance.

Bond investors could thus see neither debt purchases nor rate cuts during a period when the government continues its programme of raising 3.7 trillion Indian rupees ($66.53 billion) in the April-September period via bond sales.

"The appetite for bonds is waning and the supply is humongous. I think yields will rise to 8.35-8.40 percent in the near term," said Ashish Vaidya, head, trading at UBS AG in Mumbai.

Vaidya added he does not expect RBI bond purchases in the next month.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield eased 2 basis points to close at 8.23 percent from the previous close. It had risen to as much as 8.28 percent on Tuesday, its highest in a month.

One potential positive factor for bonds could be the return of P. Chidambaram as India's finance minister given his reformist image, but dealers said they would need to see actual measures to control the spiralling subsidy bill and lower the country's fiscal deficit.

These measures, including attracting foreign investments, are seen as crucial, especially after data on Monday showed India's fiscal deficit in April-June rose to 1.9 trillion rupees ($34.22 billion), or 37.1 percent of the full fiscal year 2012/13.

The government had budgeted a fiscal deficit of $5.14 trillion rupees or 5.1 percent of the gross domestic product for the current fiscal year ending in March 2013.

Absent those measures, traders warn bond yields are at risk to rise further.

The liquidity deficit could continue to ease in August, as dealers as the RBI is due to pay an estimated annual dividend estimated of 250-300 billion rupees to the federal government.

The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate closed down 2 bps at 7.08 percent, while the 1-year rate rose 3 bps to 7.75 percent. ($1 = 55.60 Indian rupees) (Editing by Rafael Nam)