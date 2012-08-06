* Bonds rally on finmin comments on interest rates, fiscal
measures
* Analysts warn action will speak more than words
* Bargain-hunting from state-run banks also help support
bonds
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Aug 6 India's benchmark 10-year bond
yield fell 4 basis points on Monday after the finance minister
said high interest rates are burdening borrowers and promised
the government will shortly unveil fiscal consolidation
measures.
Meaningful action could improve spirits among investors
disappointed after the Reserve Bank of India kept interest rates
on hold last week, while sticking to its hawkish language on
inflationary pressures.
The lack of monetary action comes as investors had grown
sceptical about whether the government would tackle fiscal
measures such as raising diesel prices or attracting foreign
investment -- actions seen as needed to stave off a sovereign
credit downgrade.
"Yields fell on the FM's statement that interest rates are
high but unless words start translating into actions, things
will go back to square one," said Debendra Dash, a fixed income
dealer with Development Credit Bank.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 4 basis points to 8.22
percent, after earlier falling to as low as 8.21 percent after
the comments from recently-appointed finance minister
Palaniappan Chidambaram.
"We are conscious that current interest rates are high. High
interest rates inhibit the investor and are a burden on every
class of borrowers," he told reporters.
"Sometimes it is necessary to take carefully calibrated
risks in order to stimulate investment and to ease the burden on
consumers. We will take appropriate steps in this regard."
The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate
closed down 1 bp at 7.03 percent, though that
was well off the day's high of 7.08 percent.
The 1-year rate eased 2 bps to 7.71
percent, but below the day's peak of 7.7550 percent.
The comments come ahead of the start of the monsoon
parliament session on Wednesday, with investors hoping
legislators would tackle the fiscal issues that have led
Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings to cut their outlook on
India's ratings to "negative" this year.
Earlier in the day, bargain-hunting from state-run banks had
helped support bonds after yields touched a one-month high of
8.28 percent.
Traders said details of this week's debt sale due after
market hours could also help provide direction, ahead of the
factory output data on Thursday.
Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading
platform was at a moderate 163.80 billion rupees ($3 billion).
($1 = 55.5 Indian Rupees)
(Editing by Rafael Nam)