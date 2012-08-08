By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Aug 8 Indian federal bond yields fell
for a third straight session on Wednesday as investors turned
hopeful that the monsoon session of Parliament could herald
long-stalled financial reforms and put forth a fiscal
consolidation plan.
Investors are hoping the government raises diesel prices,
bringing down the subsidy bill and shrinking the country's
fiscal deficit, along with the opening up of sectors like retail
and aviation to foreign investment.
Traders' hopes for reforms and possible rate cuts rose after
new finance minister P. Chidambaram said on Monday high interest
rates were burdening borrowers and that the government would
work on a fiscal consolidation plan.
"The buying started post Chidambaram's comments. The IIP and
GDP data is also expected to be weak, so the market can go to
8.10 percent levels and then wait for further developments,"
said Sandeep Bagla, senior vice-president with ICICI Securities
Primary Dealership.
"In case of an actual rate cut, the 10-year bond yield can
drop to 7.80-7.90 percent," he added.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at
8.14 percent, down 1 basis point from its previous close.
The total volume on the central bank's electronic trading
platform was at a moderate 239.10 billion rupees ($4.3 billion).
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate closed up 4 basis points at
7.04 percent, while the one-year rate also rose 4 bps to 7.72
percent tracking higher global crude oil prices and a rise in
U.S. rates.
"OIS rates are up on the back of global factors like higher
oil. OIS markets had run ahead of themselves in pricing rate
cuts earlier, so people are preferring to wait for actual steps
now," sa i d a senior trader with a primary dealership.
Brent crude oil fell more than $1 per barrel on Wednesday,
retreating from 12-week highs but supported by worries over
falling North Sea output and hopes for more economic stimulus
measures on both sides of the Atlantic.
Traders said the next key trigger would now be the factory
output data, due around 0530 GMT on Thursday.
India's industrial output grew at a slower pace in June,
hobbled by weak investment at home because of policy inaction
and a drop in export orders from the United States and Europe, a
Reuters polls showed on Tuesday.
($1 = 55.3 Indian Rupees)
