By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Aug 8 Indian federal bond yields fell for a third straight session on Wednesday as investors turned hopeful that the monsoon session of Parliament could herald long-stalled financial reforms and put forth a fiscal consolidation plan. Investors are hoping the government raises diesel prices, bringing down the subsidy bill and shrinking the country's fiscal deficit, along with the opening up of sectors like retail and aviation to foreign investment. Traders' hopes for reforms and possible rate cuts rose after new finance minister P. Chidambaram said on Monday high interest rates were burdening borrowers and that the government would work on a fiscal consolidation plan. "The buying started post Chidambaram's comments. The IIP and GDP data is also expected to be weak, so the market can go to 8.10 percent levels and then wait for further developments," said Sandeep Bagla, senior vice-president with ICICI Securities Primary Dealership. "In case of an actual rate cut, the 10-year bond yield can drop to 7.80-7.90 percent," he added. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 8.14 percent, down 1 basis point from its previous close. The total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at a moderate 239.10 billion rupees ($4.3 billion). The benchmark 5-year OIS rate closed up 4 basis points at 7.04 percent, while the one-year rate also rose 4 bps to 7.72 percent tracking higher global crude oil prices and a rise in U.S. rates. "OIS rates are up on the back of global factors like higher oil. OIS markets had run ahead of themselves in pricing rate cuts earlier, so people are preferring to wait for actual steps now," sa i d a senior trader with a primary dealership. Brent crude oil fell more than $1 per barrel on Wednesday, retreating from 12-week highs but supported by worries over falling North Sea output and hopes for more economic stimulus measures on both sides of the Atlantic. Traders said the next key trigger would now be the factory output data, due around 0530 GMT on Thursday. India's industrial output grew at a slower pace in June, hobbled by weak investment at home because of policy inaction and a drop in export orders from the United States and Europe, a Reuters polls showed on Tuesday. ($1 = 55.3 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)