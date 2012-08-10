* Traders awaiting inflation data on Tues for cues on policy
* 10-yr bond seen in 8.12 to 8.20 pct range until inflation
* OIS rates drop on the back of lower oil, weaker euro
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Aug 10 Indian bonds posted their biggest
weekly gains in over a month, despite falling slightly on Friday
after cut-offs in the weekly debt auction were above
expectations, as investors start positioning for potential rate
cuts from the central bank.
The shift in sentiment comes after data showed this week
industrial output unexpectedly contracted, while newly-appointed
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Monday high interest
rates were burdening borrowers, raising hopes the government
would pressure the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to lower rates.
Inflation data on Tuesday will be key, given the RBI has
maintained a hawkish stance over the previous two policy
reviews. The central bank does not meet again until
mid-September.
"Yields adjusted higher post the auction cut-offs but it's
going to be a range-bound market from here on. I guess inflation
will hold key this time," said Anoop Verma, an associate vice
president with Development Credit Bank.
"If it shows a decline, then rate cut expectations will
build up again," he added.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 2
basis points at 8.16 percent on the day, following
higher-than-expected cut-offs at a debt auction.
However, on the week, yields dropped 10 bps, its biggest
fall since the July 6 week.
Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading
platform was at a low 116.95 billion rupees ($2.1 billion).
Friday's rise in yields came after the central bank sold 60
billion rupees of the benchmark debt at a higher-than-expected
cut-off of 8.17 percent, though all other bond cut-offs at the
auction came in marginally below expectations. For details see
Investors are now shifting their focus to inflation data on
Tuesday.
Indian wholesale prices are expected to rise
7.37 percent in July from a year earlier, compared to 7.25
percent in June, as a below-average monsoon pushes up food
prices, according to a Reuters poll.
Dealers broadly expect the 10-year bond yield to hold in a
range of 8.12 to 8.20 until the inflation data due around noon
(0630 GMT) on Tuesday.
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate closed down 2
basis points at 7.01 percent, while the one-year OIS rate
fell 1 bp to 7.73 percent.
Traders said a fall in global crude oil prices and the euro
prompted receiving in OIS rates, although rates would continue
to trade within recent ranges.
Oil prices fell to around $112 a barrel while the euro fell
for a third successive session, retreating further from recent
peaks. See and for related stories.
"There is a kind of stability in OIS rates at 7.60-7.75
percent on 1Y and 6.90-7.15 percent on 5Y. We have already seen
end-to-end moves within these ranges more than once. There are
no strong factors to expect test/break either-way," said J.
Moses Harding, head of asset-liability management at IndusInd
Bank.
($1 = 55.3 Indian Rupees)
(Editing by Jijo Jacob)