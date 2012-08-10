* Traders awaiting inflation data on Tues for cues on policy * 10-yr bond seen in 8.12 to 8.20 pct range until inflation * OIS rates drop on the back of lower oil, weaker euro By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Aug 10 Indian bonds posted their biggest weekly gains in over a month, despite falling slightly on Friday after cut-offs in the weekly debt auction were above expectations, as investors start positioning for potential rate cuts from the central bank. The shift in sentiment comes after data showed this week industrial output unexpectedly contracted, while newly-appointed Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Monday high interest rates were burdening borrowers, raising hopes the government would pressure the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to lower rates. Inflation data on Tuesday will be key, given the RBI has maintained a hawkish stance over the previous two policy reviews. The central bank does not meet again until mid-September. "Yields adjusted higher post the auction cut-offs but it's going to be a range-bound market from here on. I guess inflation will hold key this time," said Anoop Verma, an associate vice president with Development Credit Bank. "If it shows a decline, then rate cut expectations will build up again," he added. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 2 basis points at 8.16 percent on the day, following higher-than-expected cut-offs at a debt auction. However, on the week, yields dropped 10 bps, its biggest fall since the July 6 week. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at a low 116.95 billion rupees ($2.1 billion). Friday's rise in yields came after the central bank sold 60 billion rupees of the benchmark debt at a higher-than-expected cut-off of 8.17 percent, though all other bond cut-offs at the auction came in marginally below expectations. For details see Investors are now shifting their focus to inflation data on Tuesday. Indian wholesale prices are expected to rise 7.37 percent in July from a year earlier, compared to 7.25 percent in June, as a below-average monsoon pushes up food prices, according to a Reuters poll. Dealers broadly expect the 10-year bond yield to hold in a range of 8.12 to 8.20 until the inflation data due around noon (0630 GMT) on Tuesday. The benchmark 5-year OIS rate closed down 2 basis points at 7.01 percent, while the one-year OIS rate fell 1 bp to 7.73 percent. Traders said a fall in global crude oil prices and the euro prompted receiving in OIS rates, although rates would continue to trade within recent ranges. Oil prices fell to around $112 a barrel while the euro fell for a third successive session, retreating further from recent peaks. See and for related stories. "There is a kind of stability in OIS rates at 7.60-7.75 percent on 1Y and 6.90-7.15 percent on 5Y. We have already seen end-to-end moves within these ranges more than once. There are no strong factors to expect test/break either-way," said J. Moses Harding, head of asset-liability management at IndusInd Bank. ($1 = 55.3 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Jijo Jacob)