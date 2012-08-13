* Caution grows ahead inflation data on Tues * Surge in oil price reinforce inflationary fears * 10-yr bond seen in 8.18-8.22 pct range until WPI By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, Aug 13 Indian bond yields rose on Monday amid worries inflation rose more than expected last month, reducing the chances of a rate cut from the central bank and making it harder for the government to pass fiscal reforms such as a diesel price hike. July wholesale prices due out on Tuesday are expected to have risen 7.37 percent from a year ago, compared with the annual rise of 7.25 percent in June, as poor monsoon rains drove food prices higher, according to a Reuters poll last week. Any number above the June data would significantly reduce the prospect of a rate cut from the Reserve Bank of India, and leave bonds vulnerable for falls after markets rallied last week when finance minister P. Chidambaram called interest rates high. Chidambaram also pledged to work on fiscal consolidation steps, but the government has yet to announce any new initiatives. "If inflation prints near last month numbers of around 7.25 percent, the markets will give up hopes of a rate cut in the September policy" said Arvind Chari, a fixed income fund manager at Quantum AMC. "We expect the electricity tariff hike in June to reflect in the July numbers, which should keep headline numbers elevated," Chari added. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 4 basis points at 8.20 percent. The benchmark 5-year OIS rate rose 4 bps to 7.05 percent, while the 1-year OIS rate rose 2 bps to 7.75 percent. Dealers broadly expect the 10-year bond yield to hold in a range of 8.18 to 8.22 until the inflation data due around noon (0630 GMT) on Tuesday. Worries about inflation also rise after Brent crude rallied to a three-month high, a bad omen given India imports about two-thirds of its oil needs. (Editing by Rafael Nam)